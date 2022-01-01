Types of market orders in Singapore

Details

A market order is an order to buy or sell a security at the best available current price. Market orders are executed immediately, but you have the peace of mind in knowing that if there isn't enough liquidity or volatility in the stock price, your trade might not be executed at all.

The difference between buying and selling a security is that when placing a buy market order, you're looking for someone to sell their stock to you at the best price possible. Conversely, when placing a sell market order, you're hoping someone will buy your stock from you at that same optimal cost.

Market orders tend to be processed more quickly than limit orders because they do not rely on critical factors such as whether other investors may or may not be willing to trade at specific prices. The price of a market order can be pretty volatile, but most orders are executed without too much interference.

There are two types of market orders in Singapore

Here are the two types of market orders in Singapore

Limit Market Order

A limit market order is where you place an order to buy or sell an instrument at a specific price, better than the current market rate. E.g., Buy SGD 100 / Sell 1 lot USDCAD @ 1.3500 (you expect it to go up)

Stop Market Order

A stop market order is where you place an order to buy or sell an instrument when the price reaches the predefined level, known as Stop Price. This can be considered as both a type of "limit" and "stop" market orders with different outcomes depending on if the market moves in your favour or not. E.g., Buy SGD 100 / Sell 1 lot USDCAD @ 1.3500 (you expect it to go down)

Benefits of Market Orders in Singapore

The benefits of market orders are that they're easy to use, fast and efficient, allowing for quick transactions at the current prevalent prices on the market. They can be placed using various types of orders (i.e., stop-loss orders). However, there may be times when the market is moving quickly to the point where no immediate transactions can be made or when investors may not like the price they end up getting.

The risks of market orders

The risks of market orders can be classified into three broad categories:

No control of the price

You do not control the price of your trade. This means that if you are looking to buy, there is always a chance the stock prices will be trading at a higher cost than what you are willing to pay for it, which results in immediate loss of money. Similarly, if you are planning to sell your shares state-side, there is always a chance that the market rate has dropped since you initiated your order.

The human element

Traditional wisdom dictates that we should never let emotions get into trading decisions. We often make irrational and risky decisions when we feel strong emotions like fear or greed. However, on the other hand, many new Singapore traders spend very little time learning and understanding how markets work and where they should be placing their money for maximum returns.

Lack of discipline

Using a market order does not require any thought process, analysis, or effort on the part of the trader using it. Traders who lack the discipline to place logical trades can end up blowing their entire trading account in a concise amount of time when they find themselves constantly having no idea what they are doing when they execute market orders.

Finally

Market orders are often used by traders who want immediate execution of their trade at any cost or by traders who do not wish to bother determining where and how many shares of a stock they need to buy for their portfolio. New traders who want to trade on the stock market are advised to use an experienced and reputable online broker from Saxo Bank.