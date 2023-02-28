Toronto Rehab - Getting Clean is The First Step, Staying Clean is the Journey

Details

Deciding to take such a responsible and serious step as treatment in a rehab is really difficult for absolutely everyone, even their loved ones. We want to help you make this decision as carefully as possible.

We will tell you about the most important and key things that can help you realize that despite all the fear and anxiety about the future, you or your loved one have all the strength to go through with it.

It doesn't matter who is reading this text right now. A person who wants to go through treatment or someone who wants to help a friend or relative You should understand that addiction, unfortunately, is not a thing that goes away on its own. Drug or alcohol addiction is based on very difficult and deep psychological trauma and problems.

It can be very difficult to cope with it on their own; such cases are really few. Addiction develops gradually, from small problems that may not be noticeable to others to cases where a person spends all his money on a new dose, losing the means for a normal existence. In addition to material problems, a person with a substance addiction increasingly loses their physical and mental health.

Mental and emotional health are probably the primary aspects that we will begin to work with and do so regularly. In our work, we take an extremely individual approach to each patient.

In Canadian Centre for Addictions many years of practice, our specialists have worked with many people from different social backgrounds, of different ages, and with different characteristics and problems. Our psychotherapy and psychiatry specialists have extensive experience working with addicted patients. Each specialist has successful cases of recovery and remission.

While undergoing medication and psychotherapy treatment, Toronto rehab patients have a common daily regimen. But please note that this system is also flexible and can change according to the individual characteristics and needs of each individual patient.

Examples of activities and procedures in the daily routine system

- Contact with a psychotherapist (individual)

- Contact with a therapist in a group (optional)

- Family programs to restore trust and communication (optional)

- Physical activity (also varies from patient to patient)

- Healthy nutrition to compensate for body deficiencies (made on an individual basis, depending on the test results)

- 24 hours supervision by medical staff

Canadian Centre for Addictions provides several options for intensive rehabilitation programs. Again, we take an individualized approach and try to give our clients and patients more choices for their own treatment. We have 10-day programs, 45-day treatments, and even 90-day treatments. If you're not sure what's right for you, you can consult with our specialists. Regardless of the length of treatment, all services and activities of the treatment will be available to you.

We take a modern approach to communicating with our patients, so all of our specialists have experience communicating with LGBTQ+ people. Communication in therapy is sure to be gender-sensitive.

We create a comfortable and caring atmosphere for our patients, not only in relationships and communication but also within the center itself. The interior design and renovation make you feel safe, like you are in a home where you are loved and welcomed. Our centers are located in modern buildings, not creepy places that will drive you away.

All of our centers are accredited institutions with all the necessary licenses and certifications; you can read more about them on the website.

We also have an option for online treatment or consultation. This is a great opportunity for all those people who can't make up their minds yet about treatment in a Toronto rehab but are ready to take the first steps to a new life. You will get to know our specialists and learn something about yourself.

We are ready to accept anyone who needs help and support. Don't give up; you have the strength to go this way. We will always be there for you, and we will help in any way we can. Come to our Toronto drug rehab inpatient facility or ask for an online consultation.