Top tips for buying a new printer

Whenever you need to print something, it can feel like a real hassle. Especially if your printer isn’t up to scratch. However, buying a new one can be intimidating. If you don’t know anything about printers then you may feel out of your depth. Printers are not cheap. There is nothing worse than spending lots of money on a useless piece of equipment. You need to look for reliable ones like brothers ledger printers. This article will help you develop the skill to quickly assess which printer you need and what you should spend on it.

Budget

The costs of printers can vary wildly, and it goes without saying that you should not spend more than you have on your new device. However, when buying a new printer, there is more to think about than the upfront costs. You need to think about the additional costs that come with it like how often it breaks down and how much ink costs.

As a tip, cheap printers tend to have some of the most expensive ink. It is how the manufacturers make their money back by selling a budget printer. You need to investigate where you can get ink from before you buy your new printer.

What kind of ink?

There are three common ink cartridges out there. There are two ink cartridges, four ink cartridges, and inkwells. Two ink cartridges only have a black and an all-in-one color one. The four-ink cartridge has a black cartridge than a separate one for cyan, magenta, and yellow. Inkwells on the other hand use wells rather than cartridges.

Economically speaking the inkwells are by far the best option in the long run. They often have long lives and as such can print enough for two years of heavy usage. It all comes down to how often and heavy you are going to use your printer.

Printing Quality

Without a doubt, laser printers offer the best quality of printing out there. This does come with extra costs though. Several things affect the print quality including the design of the printhead, printer’s driver, and the quality of ink. One thing that you should look at is a printer’s DPI (the dots per inch) This gives you an indication of how accurately a printer can replicate the pixels of a source image.

Print Speed

Impatiently waiting while a printer trudges through its document lists at a snail’s pace is incredibly frustrating. Speed can make your decision for you on a printer. If it is just a home printer then you don’t need a super-fast printer. However, if you have a busy office then you need to look at the PPM which is pages per minute. It can range from 5ppm to 25ppm, it just depends on what you need it for.

Buying a printer is difficult and expensive. Knowing what you are looking for is important. You need to look at what you need and how much you are willing to pay. Once you have these in mind you can start approaching shops with a clear idea in mind. This will make sure that you get everything you need from your printers.