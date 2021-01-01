Top Metaverse Coins You Must Invest In

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg released a statement that Facebook will be creating its own Metaverse and they have already invested billions of dollars in it. As soon as the news came out, new Metaverse coins came into the market, and the price of previous ones spiked up by multiple folds. Having said that, the Metaverse coins are dominating the market, and we are sure you’ve heard about The Sandbox which gained over 1000% of growth in the past few weeks.

Therefore, everyone interested in cryptocurrency investing and trading is looking at the right Metaverse coins to invest in and we are sharing the best ones that you must consider purchasing while they are still cheap.

Chromia

Known as CHR in the crypto world, it has always defined itself as a blockchain medium which has made it easier for people to create decentralized apps in real-world settings. Chromia actually has a unique infrastructure and it works out well for Ethereum. In addition to this, Chromia has always enabled the developers to program and code apps 7x to 10x quicker. Currently, it is for $1.03 and boasts a market cap of $584, so what’s your reason for not buying it right away?

SushiSwap

This is the automatic market maker (AMM) and is commonly termed as SUSHI. To illustrate, it is the decentralized exchange that utilizes smart contracts to create the market for digital assets. It has been competing with Uniswap and PancakeSwap for a long time but the DeFi functions are quite unique. SUSHI has $146 billion in total trading volume and more than 2200 trading pairs are featured on this platform. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that it will become a critical factor of the Metaverse ecosystem. As far as the price is concerned, it’s at $7 right now and the market cap is a whopping $915 million.

My Neighbor Alice

Sure, the name of the coin is weird but ALICE is one coin that you must have in the portfolio. This is because it is a blockchain-oriented builder game with a multiplayer configuration with which the players can purchase their land and customize the islands as they like. The tokens have become a native cryptocurrency that’s actually operating as an in-game currency. Also, it actually operates on Chromia and $80 million has been set for boosting its Metaverse. Currently, it’s fixed at $20.54 while the market is around $628 million.

Illuvim

Termed as ILV, this is the open-world RPG game that has players, or may we say creatures known as illuvial. This game is based on blockchain technology while ILV remains the native cryptocurrency. The players have the choice to explore the currency, collect it, make a team, and play with other players to earn more prizes and rewards. For now, it’s at $1490 while the market cap remains at $958 million.

Engin Coin

This coin has been around since 2009 and has become one of the longest operating digital currency projects out there. However, recently, they have launched Efinity, their own Metaverse blockchain. It has managed to coin itself as the NFT leader and has the most saturated and growing marketplace in the crypto world. For this reason, it has become a great deal for Metaverse projects as it’s making the much-needed deadlines. Currently, it is priced at $3.88 while the market cap is at $3.2 billion.

Worldwide Asset Exchange

This is by far the most eco-friendly blockchain out there, especially for video games and NFTs. It goes by the name WAX and procures over 400,000 visitors daily along with 15 million transactions every day. In addition, there are more than eight million accounts out there and 30,000 apps have been developed. It has sharpened its name as the host for NFT games, which allows the users to earn rewards for playing and is releasing interesting NFTs each time. For now, it’s only at $0.71 but has a $1.3 billion market cap.

The Sandbox

This list would be incomplete if we didn’t talk about SAND because it is one of the most anticipated Metaverse projects out there. It has an active NFT marketplace where hundreds of sales are happening every minute. Also, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it’s a leading project in the crypto world and has great support from the community. As far as the price is concerned, it’s at $683 while the market cap is at $6 billion.

On a concluding note, the Metaverse will make it big, and now is the right time to get away from top rated bitcoin games and start focusing on Metaverse coins if you really want to make some profits!