Top 6 Automation Pitfalls To Avoid: A Blog About Common Pitfalls And How To Avoid Them

It is well known that manual testing is a very time-consuming and error-prone process. Automated testing can reduce the number of bugs in the software. Automation testing is the process of executing a set of predefined tests on a software component or system to verify if it meets specified requirements. We can use automated testing for regression, performance, security, and acceptance testing.

Testers who are working on automation always come across mistakes during the implementation and execution of automation scripts. These mistakes cost testers valuable time, cause frustration & demotivation, and sometimes make them leave automation altogether. In this article, I am going to list down some common mistakes while writing/running automation scripts.

Identifying What to be Automated and What not to

The first and most important thing is to identify what is worth automating. If a script is going to take more than an hour, it's probably not worth it, unless it's going to save you hours every day. If a task takes longer than 20 minutes, you should think about whether or not it can be automated, because if you're spending that much time doing a task, you are probably wasting money.

The second step is to create the automation based on how you do the task manually. The best way to do this is to try and do it manually first. That way you know exactly what steps need to be automated. If you would skip steps when doing it manually, those steps don't need to be automated. If there are steps that are redundant or aren't necessary for the process, those steps can be removed from the automated process as well.

There are always going to be tasks that can't be done without human interaction or judgment. Tasks like this require constant monitoring and intervention until they become fully automated. A good example of this is a bug in one of our tests. The test was failing because the program returned an error message stating that the file we were reading from had no data in it.

Lack of Training

A lot of times, Test Automation implementation is carried out in a rush, without proper planning and training. Test Automation implementation should be planned, conducted, and managed with care. Test Cases should be properly documented to provide a better understanding. Proper documentation of Automation scripts is also important. Knowledge sharing among the team is important too. Any kind of training should be given to the team members to avoid any kind of confusion while automating the tests.

Test Automation tools have made it fairly easy for us to create reusable code that can be used across multiple projects and released as open-source libraries which can be used by other teams too thus creating a common code base for multiple teams to use.

When using an open-source library for your test automation, always ensure that you have read through the code first before using it in your project or making any changes to it. You might break something inadvertently and not know how to fix it without help from a developer or some other skilled person.

No Supervision

The biggest issues in test automation are forgetting to look for software bugs and lack of supervision while performing test automation. There are several reasons behind these mistakes.

There may be some bugs that we have not tested because of a lack of knowledge. In such cases, we need to research and study more about that particular function/module. Sometimes testers may be unfamiliar with the application under test. In such cases, they should use external resources and do thorough research so that they will be able to understand the application under test well enough to be able to automate the testing process.

The second reason is the lack of supervision while performing automation testing. It is very important for an automation testing team leader or a scrum master to find time for the automation tester during the development phase so that he or she can assist them in understanding the application under test. The team leader should also make sure that his or her team members perform validation before moving on to the next stage.

Doing all these will avoid us from creating bugs in our code which can affect our QA efforts at a later stage.

Not thinking about ROI

When we talk about test automation, the first thing that comes to our mind is saving time, money, and resources for various projects. But what about ROI?

Well, you might be surprised to know that one of the biggest mistakes that teams commit is not paying heed to their Return on Investment (ROI). They start with automated tests without having a clear idea of how much they will be able to save by automating their tests.

The first and foremost mistake is not paying heed to the return on investment (ROI) you are expecting out of it. You should be able to justify the cost of automation with the ROI you expect. If you cannot do so, you should forget about automation because it will only end up increasing the overall project cost without delivering any benefit.

Automating Large Tasks

Automation testing of large tasks is a complicated process because it requires extensive test case maintenance and management. The automation test cases are different from each other, and the methods of maintaining them should be different as well. Automation should be efficient, reliable, and repeatable.

The following problems can cause failure during automation testing of large tasks:

a) Maintaining the script when the application or the environment is changed.

b) Identifying the proper test data.

c) Generating expected results.

d) Comparison between actual and expected results.

e) Performance issues.

f) Maintenance issues associated with multiple environments.

g) Debugging issues.

h) Configuration Issues.

i) Test case execution time issues that affect the overall performance of the project.

First of all, you should never try to automate the entire testing process. You should automate some specific parts of the task which you think are repetitive, and work independently on the other parts.

Another thing that separates a good automation engineer from a bad automation engineer is their ability to separate data handling from control flow logic and business logic. This is because in most cases, data handling and control flow logic will rarely change in your application as compared to business logic which is always changing. So when you keep all this logic together you may find yourself writing a lot of code for every minor change in your application.

Let's say you are automating an application for sales tax calculation. In such cases, you will have a lot of complex calculations with different sets of input parameters to get the final output value and at the same time, there will be some changes in the input parameters due to which you need to change your code as well. So if you keep everything together, then it will become very difficult to maintain your tests if they are not small enough.

Choosing the tool just because it’s open-source

One thing many organizations do not realize is that open source is no guarantee of quality. Many open-source projects are maintained by a single person who is working on tens of other projects at the same time. This is not an environment conducive to producing well-tested software that has business value for your organization.

A lot of times people choose the open-source tool because they think that the community will help them in their automation efforts. However, there are two important things to consider when you want to start using a new Open Source tool:

1. The number of developers (or contributors) in the community. You need to know how many people are working on the project, and you need to know if those who work on it use it in their day-to-day practice.

2. The documentation and support for the product and the community. This is probably one of the most important factors, especially at the beginning of your automation journey, because you will probably not be able to find much information about any open-source tool that you choose to use, so you should read through all the documentation provided by the vendor or community developers before making your decision.

