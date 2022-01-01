Top 4 Avocado Recipes for Those Who Don't Love It

Avocados taste quite peculiar, so not everyone likes them. But do not underestimate this fruit: it contains healthy fats, potassium, copper, vitamins B6, C, E, D, K and many other amino acids and useful substances.

It is noted that it breaks down excess cholesterol in the blood, improves memory, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, promotes weight loss, and in some countries is even used as an aphrodisiac. What's more, some compare it to betting. At first, you think it's not your cup of tea, but after finding something special, you start enjoying it. Here are easy recipes with avocado.

Avocado Cream Soup

Ingredients:

2 avocados.

1 onion.

600 ml of broth (chicken or vegetable).

150 ml of cream.

70g Parmesan cheese.

Butter.

Salt, pepper.

Preparation:

Heat a spoonful of butter in the saucepan in which the soup will be cooked, and fry in it the finely chopped onion. Once the onions are translucent, add the diced avocado and pour the broth over them. Bring to a boil and cook over low heat for 10-12 minutes. Puree the mixture with a blender. Add cream and grated Parmesan. Bring to a boil. Salt and pepper to taste, remove from heat.

Spicy Chicken Breasts With Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

2 chicken fillets.

1 ripe avocado.

1 small red onion.

1/8 tsp. ground red pepper.

2 tbsp. lime juice.

Salt, pepper.

Preparation:

Finely chop onion, pour lime juice over and set aside. Blot the breasts with paper towels. Season with black and red pepper and salt. Pan-fry until cooked and golden brown (4-5 minutes on each side). Before serving, dice avocado and mix with onion and lime juice.

Couscous With Tomatoes and Avocado

Ingredients:

150 g couscous.

1 large avocado.

2 large tomatoes.

½ small lemon.

A bunch of green basil.

300g water.

30g vegetable oil.

Salt.

Preparation:

Pour boiling water over couscous, salt, cover and leave to swell - groats should absorb all the water. From an avocado cut out the pit, peel the skin. Dice the flesh and sprinkle it with lemon juice. Dice the tomatoes to the same size as the avocado. Combine the couscous with the tomatoes and avocado. Add finely chopped basil, stir to combine.

Chicken and Avocado Salad

Ingredients:

300 g chicken fillet.

1 avocado.

1 small cucumber.

1 small sweet and sour apple.

4 Tbsp. natural yogurt.

½ lemon juice.

Salad leaves.

Salt, pepper.

Preparation:

Salt and pepper the chicken fillets to taste. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Place the filet and fry both sides until cooked (6-7 minutes). Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and leave to cool. Cut cucumber in half lengthwise and remove seeds with a spoon. Cut into slices. Avocado cut in half, remove the pit, and peel. Dice the flesh and sprinkle with the juice of half a lemon. Cut an apple in half, remove the core and peel off the skin. Cut it into slices, pour lemon juice over it. Cut the cooled chicken filet into small pieces. Put lettuce, then put slices of apple, cucumber, avocado and chicken filet on the plate. Dress with yogurt.