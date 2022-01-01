Top 3 hiking trails in Australia

Details

Australia is a vast and beautiful country that offers a ton of potential for hikes, from easy to the more difficult. From bushland to beaches, you will instantly be captivated by Australia, its nature, and its wildlife. Below are five great hikes all around Australia to help you decide on an itinerary for your trip.





Kings Canyon

Located in the middle of Australia in Watarraka National Park (Northern Territory), Kings Canyon is a 6-kilometer hike that skirts the edges of a sharp, red-rocked canyon. The 150-meter drop is dramatic, but even from looking at the pictures, you can tell it's scorching hot.



It’s best to get to Watarraka a few hours before sunrise. Of course, not only will this allow you to enjoy the canyon during a golden morning hour, which is stunning for taking photos in, but it will also give you the best chance of stumbling past zebras, kangaroos, and other wildlife.



It’s not a particularly difficult hiking trail, but of course, like all long walks in Australia, plan around the heat.



Seven Peaks Walk

The Seven Peaks Walk is very different from the King Canyon, being 6 nights long and 45km of walking. All of this walking takes place on the Lord Howe Island, which is a UNESCO World Heritage-listed island - around a two-hour flight from Sydney.



This walk is best done via a guided tour because there are many decisions to make within it that will depend on the weather and your fitness ability - plus it will be easier than organizing accommodation yourself. You can only do this walk in April, May, September, October, or November.



There are some steep sections with ropes, and the environment changes from bush trails to beaches. David Attenborough once described it as being “so extraordinary, it’s unbelievable”.



If you’re not up for a 6-night walk, the very same island has many incredibly day hikes. You can simply chop up the Seven Peaks Walk into something more manageable and head off on your own, such as climbing Mount Gower during a 14-kilometer round trip.



Great Ocean Walk

In Victoria lays another ambitious walk along the Shipwreck Coast. This is a 104-kilometer stretch of coastline, meaning it has huge potential for long walks within it. Expect it to take eight days if you tackle the entire walk. You will begin at Apollo Bay whilst heading through Great Otway National Parks, among many other great sites and towns.



The best thing about this walk is that it’s easy with it being fairly flat, yet is so long that you can make it as hard as you like. You can choose to stay in the plethora of campsites along the way or even fancy hotels, on your own or as a guided group - there is a lot of room for customization with this one. The most challenging part of the walk will likely be Wreck Beach Walk, which is something to keep in mind, and it’s best to complete the walk between June and September if you want to do some whale spotting along the way. You can complete this at any time of year, however, with it being in the milder south of Australia.