Today’s offer related to audio-visual entertainment
The offer related to entertainment today with regard to audiovisuals, online games and gaming is increasingly rich and detailed, given that the percentage of users accessing online sites grows exponentially, and is often already very well established and also prepared in terms of comparison between similar and specular products.
We therefore consider a reality, present on the market with over 10 years of experience in the field, which offers a selection of games and attractions that have been created to be functional both from smartphones and tablets, and for users who instead play the game from PC and laptops. In fact, during the last two years, the percentage of active online users has reached 68% of users, connected directly from a mobile device.
A real turnaround that indicates what live casino offer is today. This principle and logic is doubly valid for the online casino, as well as for gaming, where this year retro gaming dominates the scene, this trend of recovering games that for over a decade have been the backbone of arcades and cabinets 80s-90s and early 2000s.
Back to retro gaming: the new trend of the decade?
A trend that possibly is also inspired by cinema, TV and music, but which has its origins in a sociologically interesting fact: the rediscovery of the over 40s for their passions as teenagers. Of course, it is a movement that comes from Canada, the United States of America, Japan and South Korea, all places where this type of interest has never ceased to interest several generations of players and fans.
It is also a relaunch and a large-scale commercial operation, with influencers, bloggers and retrogaming enthusiasts, who took advantage of the long wave of the success of products such as films, books and comics that referred to this type of influence.
Something that now has its historical roots in the popular culture of the eighties and nineties, two decades that have proven to be fundamental, as regards the creation and diffusion of products related precisely to the audiovisual sector. It is not exclusively a nostalgic revival and an end in itself, given that the pop imagination has been radically manipulated and modified for the use and consumption of today’s young gaming enthusiasts.
The evolution of digital gaming over the past ten years
Digital gambling halls today offer a wide range of offers, from which to draw to spend one’s free time as a leisure solution for enthusiasts or simply curious. In a vast offer such as that of online gaming it is possible to choose between live casino games, such as roulette, baccarat and blackjack, to which we must then add video poker, slot machines and craps.
How an online gaming site works today
Occasionally the best casino sites like offer other games, which however can be played for limited periods of time, based on the availability of the said gambling hall. From this list, as you can see, there is no online poker, which for a formal reason is considered a separate game, for several reasons, primarily technical, related to the playability and the software with which it is managed. In the collective imagination, which naturally refers most of the time to the context of live casino gaming, dice, roulette and blackjack have contributed to creating the success, popularity and legend of the most prestigious gambling halls. Europe and the world.
A virtual dream factory that looks to the most important live casinos in the world
Of course, when you think about gambling, the Las Vegas entertainment factory immediately comes to mind, and to a lesser extent that of Reno, the second largest gaming city in the state of Nevada. In other times we would have also said Atlantic City, while today immediately after Las Vegas, one thinks, for example, of the opulent casinos of Macau in China or Malta, which for some decades has been able to invest and focus on legal gambling and on the circuit sports betting. At this moment the international circuit of online gaming is a valid alternative to spend an evening of fun, in the domestic version, as well as the gaming and home video sectors, with an offer increasingly present due to the many networks and broadcasts, easily available and with increasingly important catalogs.
What are the best known and appreciated online casino games at the moment
As we have been able to ascertain for some time, the online casino games that are getting more public feedback, are the slot machines roulette and blackjack which are among the best casino games of recent times, according to the constant feedback from the public and for experts who deal with online gaming in a professional way. For example, the game of 21, the name with which blackjack is also known, together with baccarat, constitutes a valid and significant alternative to poker, which for almost 20 years has benefited from a hype and a truly incredible popularity in Italy and in the rest of Europe. We are not only talking about the circuit of enthusiasts, experts and professional players, but about simple users, curious and occasional, who during the last 10-12 years have played an online game at least once in a while, on a legal gaming site in Italy .