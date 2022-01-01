Thinking of selling your home? Here’s how to make gadgets work to your advantage

If you’ve been thinking of putting your home on the market, now’s a great time to do so. With the rise of companies allowing employees to work remotely, the demand for homes has surged nationally causing home prices to reach all-time highs. Even in today’s tight housing market, technology has made it easy to buy and sell your home at the same time.

While selling a home is a formidable task and can be intimidating for many, you can always work with a real estate agent to handle all the legwork associated with real estate transactions. If you’re wondering how to get top dollar for your home, here are a few tips to help you get started.

Focus on effectively staging your home office

The home office might not be the top-selling point of a home compared to other rooms. In today’s era of working from home, it’s important to invest in making the home office look great with proper organization. For example, this means putting pens, pencils, and smaller items in drawers, while placing larger items such as binders into expanding holders.

Another tip is to limit the number of visible tech devices in your home office. When staging your home, you can display a desktop computer or laptop, along with a printer/scanner/fax machine. When you're staging, you’re not showing how you actually work, but rather you’re showing an ideal arrangement for your home.

Finally, when staging a home office, it’s important to cluster unsightly cords together. Black zip ties are a simple solution to this problem, however, you can also purchase them in other colors. We recommend black zip ties because they tend to blend in with most cables.

Upgrade your bathroom

Alongside the home office, bathrooms are another room in your home that you’ll want to invest in improving. Gadgets such as digital mirrors provide residents with the ability to stream music and audio from their smartphones for hands-free calling, full-spectrum lighting so they can see how they’ll look in different room settings, and even charging ports for your devices.

Smart toilets also are gaining steam in the home renovation space. These are frequently self-cleaning and self-deodorizing. They also have other helpful features such as motion-activated and heated seats along with built-in night lights.

You can even invest in a speaker shower head which typically costs around $100-$300. As the name implies, these devices help users relax by providing robust wireless sound in a water-resistant package.

Embrace smart devices

If you’re looking for a relatively simple way to modernize your home, smart devices are a relatively easy way to upgrade your space. Smart devices come in a variety of shapes and sizes, some of the most popular ones include voice assistance, smart home security cameras, smart doorbells, smart thermostats, smart lights, and more. In fact, smart devices have become so prevalent that there are now smart refrigerators.

Before you go all-in on upgrading your home with smart devices, it’s important to consider device obsolescence cycles. While a device may be popular today, over time, the manufacturer may go out of business or they may decide to no longer support older devices, which means you’ll need to upgrade to continue benefiting from the functionality.

Generally speaking, when purchasing smart devices you should consider the reason for the purchase and if it’s something you can keep updated over time. Security cameras, smart smoke alarms, and smart baby monitors are relatively easy to cheap and easy to upgrade over time. Other things such as smart appliances like refrigerators are much harder.

If you’re just looking to boost the value of your home, even small investments in-home gadgets can go a long way.