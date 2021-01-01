The twin growth trends of Esports and Online Gambling

With the pandemic shortening our outdoor time and restricting us to the indoors, many people feel they have lost touch with sports and physical activity. However, to keep people occupied and entertained, the pandemic saw the rise of a new type of sports- e-sports. Contrary to what people believe, e-sports have existed and been on the rise for the past decade, and they’re starting to make an impact in the gambling industry too - you can now place wagers on many esports markets at both land-based and online casinos.

To begin, e-sports are virtual or online sports that imitate real life in gameplay and the participation of the people in it. Today, the gamer community participates in the e-sports arena because online gaming and tournaments have become a new stream of entertainment for people, and it’s quickly becoming a highly organized segment of entertainment. Professional esports teams are now widespread, with competitions offering large cash prizes.

Since we are doubtful about physical sports in the current scenario, even national and international sports bodies have begun recognizing the e-sports segment. What makes the e-sports segment a step ahead of other segments of games is the participation of active gamers. People are now turning to virtual sports arenas to experience augmented reality sports, both as gamers and as spectators.

According to reports, the augmented reality gaming sector reached US $ 4.7 billion dollars in 2020, and this growth trend will continue for the next few years. The need for augmented reality games arose from the fact that people stay at home and experience one reality in a loop. At a time when many have experienced lockdowns, augmented reality gives them the window to escape into different realities without leaving home. Augmented reality produces resolutions to modern problems by targeting the most crucial points of it.

The popularity of augmented reality games also reflects on how there is a complete technical infrastructure around the esports sector. Apart from esports tournaments and augmented reality arenas, there are also streaming platforms and online casinos that stream esports and allow people to bet on the game outcomes. The e-sports segment, therefore, supports other segments of virtual sports allied fields.

According to sources, the streaming industry grew 91.8% in the past year and included billions of streamers worldwide. Today, people of all age groups engage with streaming platforms to watch and participate in the game streams. The live watching sector creates a digital audience who are the modern spectators of today. Even from the safety of their homes, streamers can watch and even bet during an ongoing match.

For the online casino industry, the growth is synonymous with the growth of the e-sports segment. As people start recognizing the potential of e-sports as an entertainment segment, they will also incline towards the online betting scenario. Betting has always gone on in the backdrop of sports. Although people think that betting, especially online betting is illegal, it is legal within a framework and more states in the US and countries worldwide are opening their doors to regulated online gaming as operators look to take advantage of emerging markets, like the ones found on CasinoSelect Canada. Whether this trend or not continues as people begin to feel more comfortable leaving their homes and the world starts to look beyond Covid - it will be interesting to see if land-based sportsbooks start properly focusing on the potential of esports.