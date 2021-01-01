The Top 5 Crypto Slots You Can Check Out Today!

Details

Cryptocurrencies can be used as a replacement for fiat money due to their various benefits. The key perk is that they are separate from the banking system, and don’t need to use payment gateways to be transferred. Moreover, they offer higher privacy than banks and nobody will be able to trace the transaction unless you tell them. You can also transfer money instantly and do so limitlessly.

The time taken by blockchains to process your transaction usually varies with the type of blockchain used. So, you need to remember that not all of them will offer you the ability to withdraw money at the same time. But, most of them are fast enough to meet basic needs.

Online crypto casinos are simply gambling sites that use cryptocurrencies and allow customers to pay for the games using bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrencies. The latest information about the best crypto casinos at bestcryptocasino is updated in real-time.

With that said, we will discuss the top five best crypto slots that you should definitely consider checking out. Here is a brief overview of the best points of the best crypto slots we will discuss here:

7BitCasino: Best for a variety of games on the site.

Bit Starz: Best for customer service.

Stake: Best for user interface and reliability

mBit: Best for welcome and subsequent bonuses

Bitcoin Penguin: Best for fast and smooth gaming experience

Let's move on to a detailed overview of the best Bitcoin slots.

What customers love about 7BitCasino:

The quick registration process only takes a minute, and then you can access the entire site.

Bitcoin casino bonuses, and a generous welcome pack that consists of 100% Bonus and 100 FREE SPINS on your first games.

A number of cryptocurrencies are accepted at 7Bit apart from the standard Bitcoin, including LTC, DOGE, BCH, and ETH.

You can access the site and all its games using any device, Windows, Mac, or mobile device as well. All you need is a WiFi connection or a 3G/4G connection.

You have the option to access a diverse set of cryptocurrencies to access seamless funding. You can withdraw your winnings through these currencies as well.

24/7 customer support can be accessed using text or mail and will help you out with any problems you might face while on the site.

SSL protection that safeguards the data of the users, especially the confidential data such as payment methods. You also have access to total anonymity. The casino does not transfer your data to third parties.

You have a demo mode where you can use sample Bitcoin to play the games and improve your skills without compromising on your bankroll.

The site regularly expands its lobbies and adds engaging games to appeal to a wider audience and enhance the gambling experience for all players.

Bonuses:

The welcome bonus offers you a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1.5 BTC, and also gives you 100 free spins. The second deposit gives you a 50% bonus up to $100, and gives you 1.25 BTC. There are weekly offers for regular customers as well, with 100 free spins available on Wednesdays. If you deposit 100 Euros per day, then you will be eligible for the cashback offer that is available every single day.

7Bit allows you to access over 5000 Bitcoin slots from well-recognized providers for free, in a number of different themes. You can be sure that you will be able to find a game that fits your theme of choice no matter what your preference is. The more spins you have, the more your chances of hitting the jackpot, and the 100 free spins will give you an increased chance of winning big.

What players love about BitStarz:

Bitstarz is developed by casino enthusiasts who are players themselves. They promise quality consistently and also offer quick support across the world.

The average cashout time is not longer than 10 minutes, so you can withdraw your winnings instantly. You don’t have to wait for long hours or buffer times to access your money.

The live chat feature is operated by support agents that have at least 3 years of experience with the company. They not only know everything about the site, but also about the industry. The support is consistently accessible and you don’t have to worry about doing anything alone. You have the backing of the team all the time.

The site offers more than 2900 unique games that you can access at all times after signing up. Studios like Pragmatic Play, Platipus and 8Gaming have several of their offerings on the site.

The games are completely randomized, and you get to have your own input as well.

If you’d like to see how the game and the code works, you have the option to see the backend code as well.

The site probably has fair games so you don’t need to worry about getting scammed or about the games being rigged. You have a fair chance at hitting the jackpot just like any other player on the site.

Promotions are always available at BitStarz and you can always expect to have a renewed experience with the site due to their creativity to host engaging games.

Bonuses:

The welcome bonus offers you double your first deposit and 180 free spins. The site also offers a great loyalty program that you can access for an increasing prize pool at every level. You can also avail of their exclusive VIP bonus on your first deposit, which sets you up with a head start in comparison to other players. But, you only have one chance to enroll yourself into the VIP program because it is only available on your first deposit.

What customers love about Stake:

Stake was founded in 2017 and has since grown massively. It is now one of the most trusted online casinos and has started to sponsor Watford and UFC. As a result, it is a visible and reliable online service for gambling enthusiasts across the globe.

There is no minimum deposit, and you can use a variety of cryptocurrencies to access the site and the crypto games such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tron, Ripple, Litecoin and Ethereum.

The interface of Sleek is no doubt the best of all the members of this list and is very easily navigable. The default dark mode is also very visually appealing to many users.

You get access to a variety of games such as slots, dice, roulettes, crash, wheel, limbo, and baccarat. These are only a few of the games available, and you can find a game of your choice no matter what your preference is.

For all these games, the house edge is very low and is created by Stake themselves. The games are all very fair, and the numbers are all generated randomly.

Using 128-bit SSL security, Stake employs top security measures that protect its users during their time with the online gambling site. The crypto assets of the users are also protected with the utmost care.

No fiat currency is allowed, and only cryptocurrencies are allowed as transaction methods. But, the site accepts a huge range of currencies to serve a wide range of customers from across the globe.

Due to the speed of the blockchain network employed by Stake, the withdrawals are extremely fast. But, they require the payment of a small fee due to blockchain operations.

For sports enthusiasts, Stake also provides you with the option to bet on sports with the best odds and rewards. That way, you don’t need to go through the hassle of finding another reliable online sportsbook that serves you well.

Bonuses:

Players are offered regular bonuses when using stake, and casino bonuses are also offered with a prize pool worth $700 up for grabs. The Telegram challenge offers users the chance to win up to $10,000. There are regular sportsbook offers if you’d like to bet on sports, as well.

What players love about mBit:

Over 2000 games can be accessed when you sign up for free with mBit, and yu get to instantly access the full site as well.

You get to access deals such as daily promotions which include extra reloads, more spins and other exciting rewards to improve your online gambing experience. You can access all these promotions from the monthly interactive map.

Expect to find promotions going on at all times with mBit so that you can have rewards throughout the week.

mBit races are the most attractive feature of the site, which are three-hour long tournaments that give you a shot at winning 6 mBTC + 60 Free Spins every round. These tournaments are run 24/7, and you can expect to have a lot of fun alongside a chance to be rewarded handsomely.

If you’re a champion at trivia, you can apply your knowledge in the Bitty Quiz, where you can win 5,000 Free Spins. All you have to do is answer ten questions correctly.

If you refer a friend, you both get rewarded. You get 200 extra free spins and a special 30% deposit bonus for your reference and yourself.

For people that want to see the gameplay take place before their eyes, the live dealer allows that to happen in casino games. You can have a conversation with other players as well, and access the HD stream to the game.

Except for the blockchain transaction fee, you don’t have to worry about any other hidden costs with mBit that reduces your winnings in any way shape or form.

The site provides visible proof of all your transactions o your profile.

Bonuses:

mBit is the best site for you if you’re looking for a big bonus on online casino slots. The welcome bonus extends up to 5BTC and 300 free spins for new customers when they sign up. You can swap that for a total of 1000 free spins depending on how you want your online experience to be. The VIP program allows you to have an enhanced experience than the other players. To start, you gain access to 1x 20% and 2x 100% reload bonuses once every Friday.

Every VIP level has its own set of new bonuses that you can access. Loyalty points also generate faster when you level up by playing more on the site. If you’d like to access all these amazing offers, and more, click https://mbitcasinopartners2.com/a6faf60ae">here to get started with mBit.

What players love about Bitcoin Penguin:

Bitcoin Penguin doesn’t subject its customers to ID Checks, so you can be assured that deposits arrive instantly. Moreover, the withdrawals are fast as well.

The registration process is fast, free, and anonymous so you can get started with the games super quick.

Speaking of the games, Bitcoin Penguin has over 200 HD Bitcoin games for your entertainment. Popular games such as poker, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette are available along with Bitcoin slots.

If you’d like to play for practice, you can go ahead and use the FUN currency that simulates a demo session for you to hone your skills when real money is involved.

Transferring Bitcoin is a safe and secure process. All you have to do is transfer the deposit amount to the unique address provided for your account, and the funds will show up instantly.

Bonuses:

The welcome bonuses are at par with others, and you get a 100% bonus with 100 free spins on your first deposit with Bitcoin Penguin. On Fridays, you can get 25 free spins for a very low deposit. Moreover, Mondays are no longer blue when you sign up to play with Bitcoin Penguin since there are two great offers running. Not only do you get a free spins offer, but also a 20% cashback offer on the first day of the week.