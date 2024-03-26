The Story of Blackjack: Documenting the Rise of 21

Details

Blackjack is one of the most popular and enduring card games in the world of casino gaming. Also known as 21, its origins can be traced back centuries, with a rich history that’s evolved over time.

Within this article, we’ll delve into the fascinating back story of blackjack, including its origins, the development of general game strategy, and the diverse variants of online blackjack available today.

The origins of blackjack

The specific origins of blackjack are somewhat shrouded in mystery. That’s because there’s several theories about its earliest beginnings. One long-held belief is that it originated from a French card game called Vingt-et-Un, which means 21 in French. Vingt-et-Un was played in the brick-and-mortar casinos of France in the 1700s and shared many similarities with modern-day blackjack.

Another theory suggests that blackjack was an evolution of the Spanish card game Veintiuna, which also had the overall target of building a hand value worth 21.

Regardless of its precise origins, blackjack gained popularity in the United States during the 19th century, particularly in the gaming halls of frontier towns. To attract players, casinos began offering a special bonus payout to players who held the ace of spades and either the jack of clubs or the jack of spades – a combination which came to be known as “blackjack”. This bonus payout gave the game its name and contributed to its enduring popularity.

Blackjack’s general strategy

The key to success in blackjack lies in mastering the game’s strategy, which involves making optimal decisions based on the cards in your hand and the dealer’s upcard. The fundamental strategy of blackjack is based on mathematical principles and probability theory, aiming to maximize the player’s chances of winning while minimizing losses. It’s a concept which was first coined by mathematician-turned-card player, Ed O. Thorp, who would eventually go on to utilize this same approach in hedge fund management.

Central to this probability theory is knowing when to hit, stand, double down or split pairs based on your hand’s total and the value of the dealer’s upcard. By adhering to this strategy, it’s possible to limit the house edge over the long term.

Variants of online blackjack

Thanks to the advent of online casinos, blackjack has undergone a further evolution in the 20th and 21st centuries. It’s spawned numerous variants offering unique twists, although most online casino operators still favour the classic version too, simply because it is still the best understood version in terms of dynamics and general strategy.

Several of the blackjack derivatives below bring new rules designed to act in favor of players rather than the house:

Atlantic City Blackjack

This version originates from the casinos of Atlantic City, New Jersey. It’s played over eight standard 52-card decks. There’s some key differences to the original blackjack game. Players are given late surrender options and can double down on any two cards. They can also split up to three times to create up to four live hands per round.

This version originates from the casinos of Atlantic City, New Jersey. It’s played over eight standard 52-card decks. There’s some key differences to the original blackjack game. Players are given late surrender options and can double down on any two cards. They can also split up to three times to create up to four live hands per round. Double Exposure Blackjack

This blackjack variant deals the first and second dealer card face up to the table. By exposing both of the dealer’s cards, you’ll get more information, but this added luxury comes at a cost – the dealer can hit on soft 17, for example.

This blackjack variant deals the first and second dealer card face up to the table. By exposing both of the dealer’s cards, you’ll get more information, but this added luxury comes at a cost – the dealer can hit on soft 17, for example. European Blackjack

The European blackjack variant sees the dealer only receive one hole card and cannot therefore check for blackjack. Players aren’t allowed to double down after splitting pairs.

The European blackjack variant sees the dealer only receive one hole card and cannot therefore check for blackjack. Players aren’t allowed to double down after splitting pairs. Live Dealer Blackjack

Live Dealer blackjack allows players to experience the excitement of a real casino environment, streamed live in high-definition to any device. The games are hosted by professionally trained dealers for the most authentic casino floor experience. Brick-and-mortar venues are hugely respected by the industry still and remain an integral part of local communities.

Live Dealer blackjack allows players to experience the excitement of a real casino environment, streamed live in high-definition to any device. The games are hosted by professionally trained dealers for the most authentic casino floor experience. Brick-and-mortar venues are hugely respected by the industry still and remain an integral part of local communities. Pontoon

Pontoon is a British variant of blackjack, featuring its own set of rules, such as calling “twist” rather than “hit” and “stick” instead of “stand”.

On the whole, blackjack’s journey from its mysterious origins to its modern-day prominence is a testament to its enduring appeal and playability. As players continue to explore these new variants and develop new strategies, blackjack is sure to remain a timeless classic in the gaming world.