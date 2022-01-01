The iMind Platform: Your Reliable Video Conferencing Service

Many businesses are actively adopting conferencing, group video conferencing, and general communication through chat rooms due to the growing trend of remote employment. How can you choose the best conferencing option for your company from the many free and paid alternatives on offer? Let's look at one example - https://imind.com/, a communication tool used in today's workplaces.

iMind is one of the leaders in the video conferencing industry. It is a seamless and advanced service for personal and business communication.









Main Benefits of iMind

Speaking about iMind, it should be noted that this video conferencing platform has several features that distinguish it from all other similar tools. One of the main points is its simplicity. For example, it does not take much time or effort to cope with the work in this tool.

This is ensured by several factors:

the clear interface;

easy to create a room and join a conference;

the minimalist design.

Besides these features, many other useful features set iMind.com apart.

Key Features of iMind

Just by sending a link, you can quickly set up an online meeting on the video conferencing platform and invite your team members. The iMind service offers applications for many devices, such as smartphones, and is easy to use.

A variety of document types are supported by iMind, along with the ability to present a desktop during a call, as well as simple chat for business.

In terms of technical capabilities, iMind has:

HD video;

sound and noise suppression function;

high volume.

24-hour technical assistance is available.

Getting Started with iMind

The ease of use of the iMind video conferencing service is one of its biggest advantages. Clicking the link is all it takes to join and get started in the room as a participant. The program doesn't require a download or registration. If you're a host, go to the site, choose a plan (you can use the free plan), enter a meeting location, and then send your guests the link.

Using the free tool, you can create no more than 10 rooms and invite up to a hundred colleagues. One conference is limited to 24 hours without interruptions, so you have great online discussions. More advanced features, such as business chat, become available only after you buy a subscription.

Free Plan vs Pro Plan

There are four plans on the iMind platform. So let's break down in more detail which plan is right for you:

If you want to host group meetings with up to 100 participants, have unlimited recording and screen-sharing capabilities, and don't need to manage licenses and user rights, the Free plan is right for you. If you want to extend the functionality to custom branding, have group and private rooms, and unlimited room URLs, then choose the Pro plan. For personalized subdomains, unlimited record storage time, and the ability to connect to storage via WebDAV in addition to all the features mentioned in the previous plan - buy a business account. If you need priority support and on-premises delivery and localization in the cloud, the Enterprise plan is right for you.

The key is to define your goals. Then the choice can be made effortlessly.

Customer Reviews of the iMind Conferencing Platform

The more people care about what their remote communication will look like, the more precisely they are looking for a good video conferencing platform that would allow them to realize the maximum capabilities while requiring minimum resources. The iMind tool is a solution that combines these qualities. Moreover, it represents the golden mean of features typical of online meeting platforms.

To prove its quality and top service, iMind has tons of reviews from people all over the world. You can read them on the website or check out the benefits yourself.







So, iMind's virtual meeting solution sets all the requirements for remote meetings. Now there is a choice of videoconferencing tools for companies when previously a meeting could only be held in person and scheduled in the offices of the respective organizations. iMind improves office efficiency and makes it possible to communicate with employees located all over the world, including via their cell phones. This brings business and informal communications to a new level.