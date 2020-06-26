The Future of Gaming is Mobile and Wearable
Over the last 20 years, the face of online gaming has changed dramatically. We’ve come a long way since the early online incarnations of 3-reel fruit machines and video poker. Thanks to advancements in technology, we now have games with incredible graphics, mind-blowing game mechanics, awesome sound effects and exciting in-game bonus rounds and missions to complete. One of the biggest changes, however, has been the shift from PC to mobile gaming. And with VR headsets on the horizon and smart watches already adorning the wrists of tech savvy consumers, video gaming looks set to become even more exciting and a whole lot more personal.
Mobile Strides
The smartphone and tablet changed the way we consume video games. We now have a level of convenience that was previously unheard of. Our mobile devices are capable of running video games without compromising quality or usability. HTML5 technology allows software providers to created games that are compatible with a wide variety of formats and that translate easily from large screen to small screen.
Online casinos, in particular, have benefited greatly from mobile gameplay. The casino industry has never been one to shy away from utilising new technology, and software companies have been quick on the uptake when it comes to updating and reformatting games to suit this new trend. Even live casino games are now fully compatible with mobile usage. Almost all the live casinos online at MrCasinova.com offer a mobile version of their site, or a casino app that can be downloaded, so it’s possible to log in and play a live casino game from anywhere that you happen to be – all you need is a decent internet connection.
VR Promises
VR headsets, as we’ve already mentioned, look set to become the next must-have piece of tech. This wearable tech is likely to completely transform the way we play casino games. Live casino games have already proven that players are itching to interact with other players and become more truly immersed in their gameplay. By combining VR with the live casino format, players are no longer confined to their living rooms, they’re transported to a casino floor; they’re able to see the players sitting next to them at the table, they’re able to move around, explore, and interact. VR slot games are also in development, with one or two having already been showcased by major software providers. You can put on a headset and step inside a slot game – it’s mind blowing.
Unfortunately, the price of a VR headset and the tech needed to power it have made it difficult for the average gamer to get in on the action. But all that is about to change. The ball is rolling, tech giants are racing to get ahead of the game and provide affordable headsets. In the near future, a VR headset will be a common household item in the same way a laptop and mobile phone have become.
Smartwatch Possibilities
The smartwatch has also become a mini gaming console. Developers have made great strides since the first smartwatches hit the market, and now you can find smartwatch casinos where you can easily play your favourite slot games or table games. The format is not for everyone, though. The screen really is tiny. But where will the future of this wearable tech take us? Perhaps the smartwatch will become powerful enough to run a VR game, and we’ll be able to connect our VR head sets to it and play our casino games in wide open spaces? Perhaps the VR headset will eventually become a pair of VR glasses that incorporate both Virtual and Augmented reality, allowing us to switch seamlessly between the two and connect to our powerful smartwatches – eliminating the need for a larger screen completely? When you look at how far we’ve already come, the possibilities for the future of casino gaming (and video gaming in general) seem endless. We think the best is yet to come, and we’re extremely excited for what’s next.