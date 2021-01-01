The Future is Crypto

It’s a fact that quite recently, tech companies are evolving rapidly. Where you thought technological advancements are a part of this world and you have to catch the same pace, you also have to digitalize the way you work and constantly innovate. Changing your actions, your strategies, plans, and everything that is linked with the growth of your business is extremely important. Cryptos are reshaping the world as well.

Technology has taken the world to another world and is making companies, investors, and states rethink their business models. The way traditional businesses work is getting obsolete now. You would notice that their conventional ideas are so outdated that there is not any room for future growth or transformation. Only those who give priority to digitalization are the ones who are moving forward. The 21st century indeed belongs to the net - to everything digital.

The protocols that are decentralized play a major role in the rise of this technology. For example, cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoins are not controlled by companies or states. They are of extreme importance and can execute many contracts successfully that go across the borders of states adapting to traditional methods.

Our Networks Falls Beyond The Physical Borders

You can connect with anyone you want on the internet or block someone easily you don’t wish to be in touch with anymore. Now, you don’t require any plane tickets to travel to another part of the world just to stay connected with someone.

Here is one example of how the network has taken over our physical limits and made things a thousand times simpler. With the correct IP address, you can also make your transactions anywhere you want, which does not mean you should have a presence necessarily in that place.

Every person in the world can be a part of the new digital world through telecommunication and spending some hours on the cloud every day. This is something hundreds and thousands of people usually do. This does not require your physical presence.

Encryption is also at par with the physical fortifications concerning the cloud. It allows users to safeguard their digital properties without giving in to traditional forces - here you do not need to take care of physical boundaries again.

Traditional currencies facing equivalent digital competition

What do you think happened to the variety of traditional resources you had? Newspapers, radio, and so on. Where did they go? Internet. Everything is easily available online. Google News made it to the top of the list. Local newspapers were also found on the internet.

Now, there is absolutely no need of getting newspapers delivered to your home through trucks or bikes. You have the internet; you literally have the whole world to acquire anything you want. When you use it properly and efficiently, you benefit from it on a completely another level.

Now, something similar will happen to national currencies. They are already facing great competition from cryptocurrencies. Different institutions and individuals purchase digital wallets that have a lot of assets to be traded for other assets.

This practice will only be rising once CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) make their way into the 21st century. All such assets will also be traded in the defi matrix (abbreviation for decentralized finance). Many companies still use the crypto nation to save themselves from any hindrances that may occur while they are trading the assets.

Conclusion

Blockchain technology will constantly evolve now and will be soon leading all the economic and financial applications and systems. There will be many ways that will aid the way users interact with such applications every day and this will only lead them to continue using this technology at all points of life. We will witness utility tokens as well as payment instruments like CBDCs and stable coins.

In addition, applications like NFT (abbreviation for non-fungible tokens) and DeFi will also be launched right on decentralized blockchains. They will use native tokens like ALGO, ETH, etc. so that they can easily continue transactions on whatever platforms they choose to interact with. On the other hand, users will smoothly connect with all such applications just like they use the applications of their smartphones smoothly.

The users will also use CBDCs, stable coins, or debit and credit cards. These can either be flat currency or crypto. The evolution of the metaverse universe depends greatly on these platforms and they will definitely play a great role in uplifting the metaverse universe.