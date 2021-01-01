The Best Online Technical Writing Classes

Details

People can study technical writing in college or technical school, although a student does not have to have a full degree in the field for the skill to be useful in their job. Today, the Internet gives us new options for all kinds of information and services — from math assignment help to free online courses. We offer you the best courses in technical writing. Classes are offered online, and you can learn from anywhere as long as you have an Internet connection.

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire's Basic Certificate in Technical Writing

This course offers a thorough curriculum consisting of a 90-hour program. Students are given four months to study and the opportunity to receive feedback from the instructors.

The training consists of three modules:

Introduction to Technical Writing for Industry; Intermediate Technical Writing; Advanced Technical Writing.

Students will constantly check their knowledge with tests and writing and editing assignments during the course, and feedback from experts will help them improve their skills.

At the end of the course, students will receive a certificate and will learn how to:

write in technical language;

create documents for target audiences that will resonate;

design documents and visual materials (graphs, charts, tables, etc.)

Price is the only drawback to this technical writing course. A course of all three modules costs $975. If you are not interested in the certificate, you can buy each module separately for $335. If you don't have time to complete the course in four months, you can extend your access from one to three months. That costs $150 to $200, respectively.

Oregon State University's Technical Writing Course - Online

This course is ideal for those who want to study an entire semester at university in four weeks. However, students need to sweat it out and keep up with the fast-paced pace of the course, follow a strict study schedule, and cope with all the assignments. Students are expected to spend three to eight hours a week on assignments, discussions, and lectures. It is worth noting right away that students do not receive a certificate at the end of the course. However, they will receive CEUs and PDUs, which employers may rate higher than the certificate.

The training is divided into four core modules:

Technical Writing Fundamentals. Instruction Manual: Getting Started Instruction Manual: Finalizing the Document Writing a Technical Description

By the end, students will be able to:

speak and write a technical language;

create a variety of types of technical documents;

use formatting and visuals to enhance writing.

Students can always get support and feedback from the instructor via email. Moreover, students have the opportunity to ask the teacher to review real technical documents that are not part of the curriculum.

The cost of the course is $425.

Technical Writer HQ's One Week Technical Writer Certification

This course is the perfect combination of price and content. Classes are taught by HQ founder Josh Fechter, who has eight years of experience as a technical writer. The training is ideal for beginners who want to learn the profession quickly without spending a lot of money. The course lasts one week and includes more than 50 video lectures. What's more, students will receive templates for technical documents and interviews with experts in technical writing.

Students are expected to spend half an hour to an hour a day studying. There is no binding to lecture hours in this course, and one can study at any convenient time. However, there is no feedback from the instructor.

By the end of the course, students will be able to:

create different types of technical documents;

write technical texts;

use tools for writing technical documentation;

interview for a technical writing position.

For $200 and one week, you'll receive a certificate and lifetime access to the course, including all the latest updates. If the course doesn't meet your expectations, you can make a refund within 30 days of purchase.

The University of Washington's Business Writing: Reports, Proposals, and Documents

This course is suitable for people of any profession who want to improve their technical and business writing skills. The program consists of 21 one-hour lectures spread over seven weeks. Students will not receive a certificate at the end of the course; however, they will receive 2.4 CEUs after the last class.

During the course, students will learn:

The characteristics of quality business and technical writing;

Best practices for creating organized and persuasive texts;

Develop their own style;

Use visuals effectively in texts.

There will be plenty of hands-on work in the course. Students will create four articles and learn how to edit them. A plus of the course is that there is feedback from senior editors and instructors.

The course is quite expensive — $940. However, if you live in Washington State, you can get a scholarship.