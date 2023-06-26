The Best Festivals In Canada This Summer

Canada is a beautiful country amidst lush forests, sparkling lakes, and scenic mountains. But the summer festivals in the country attract both native and global audiences.

This summer is bustling with festivals taking place across the country. These are top summer festivals in the second-largest country in the world.

Montreal International Jazz Festival

This popular summer festival takes place at the end of June in Montreal, Quebec. It features over 650 concerts with more than 3,000 artist appearances. This ten-day festival attracts more than 200,000 visitors worldwide.

The Calgary Stampede

This rodeo cowboy festival is one of the most popular shows that Canada is famous for. It starts in July and lasts for ten days at the Calgary Stampede Grounds. The event features rodeos, races, parades, concerts, and parties.

RBC Bluesfest

Also known as Ottawa Blues Festival, this music festival lasts for more than two weeks in July. It ranks as one of the Top-10 Outdoor Music Festivals in the world by Billboard magazine. Aside from concerts from various artists, visitors can also enjoy other events. This includes the Youth Ottawa Interactive Art Display and Bluesville.

Toronto Poutine Fest

Poutine is a popular dish in Canada, and it is no wonder there's a festival dedicated to it. Featuring Canada's best dish, the festival is open to everyone for four days. Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto hosts the festival.

Great Okanagan Beer Festival

This festival takes place in May every year. It happens on the shores of Lake Okanagan in Kelowna, British Columbia. A hotspot for beer lovers, this three-day festival spotlights over 120 types of cider and beer.

Quebec City Summer Festival

This music festival is one of the best events for music buffs around the world. It takes place in Quebec and spans 11 days with more than 300 outdoor concerts. Visitors can enjoy all genres of music ranging from rock to classical.

Just For Laughs Montreal

Canada isn't short on comedy. The Just For Laughs Montreal is one of the biggest global comedy shows where fans can find all types of comedy. The shows take place in July in Montreal featuring comedians and pantomimes.

Spock Days

This annual weekend festival attracts many visitors, especially Star Trek lovers. It takes place in June on the second weekend in Vulcan, Alberta. The festival has something for everyone. It includes the Market Street

Pancake Breakfast to the Town of Vulcan Parade.

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

This exciting event takes place in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and lasts for a week. The festival attracts more than 2,000,000 visitors each year. Various arenas in the city host performances like the highland dancers and bagpipes.

Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival

The three-day Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver is an interesting cultural festival. It celebrates Chinese culture. This international festival takes place in June in False Creek. It spotlights dragon boat races, themed food, cultural events, fine arts, and music.

Complement Cirque Circus Festival

This festival is a family-friendly summer circus event that happens in July. It takes place in various locations across Montreal and lasts for 11 days. Circus lovers will enjoy highly-trained performances from talented global performers.