5 Best Dogecoin Casinos To Try Out Today!

Cryptocurrency has garnered a lot of hype in recent years and with good reason. This alternate monetary medium has revolutionized the way we view transactions forever. With cryptocurrency becoming a celebrated phenomenon worldwide, there is no doubt that its growth will not be curbed and online casinos are also jumping on the train.

Different cryptocurrencies have emerged in the last few years, and Dogecoin happens to be one of them. It is an altcoin that lets you transfer money pseudonymously online. You can use it the same way as you use Bitcoin because they both rely on decentralized, blockchain applications. Once you acquire and amass Dogecoin, you will be able to spend it on goods or services as long as the seller is willing to accept it.

Best Dogecoin Casinos

With the popularity of online casinos soaring, it is only natural that there are plenty of options for you to choose from. However, it might be difficult to narrow down the best cryptocurrency casinos that offer high-quality services and also accept Dogecoin.

We narrowed down 5 excellent cryptocurrency casinos that accept Dogecoin to help make your selection process easier.

7BitCasino- Best for Crypto Bonuses BitStarz- Best for Promotional Offers Stake- Best for Player Security mBit- Best for Game Variety Bitcoin Penguin – Best for Poker

All the listed casinos have their individual strengths and you have to choose the one that meets your requirements!

7BitCasino is one of the best crypto casinos to support Dogecoin. With a modern, sleek and accessible website, 7BitCasino ensures that you can complete all your payments easily.

Introduced in 2014, the casino has risen to popularity swiftly because of its user-friendly platform, a wide selection of games and various payment methods. It supports swift deposits and withdrawals, and you can be assured that your money is safe with them.

Games Available

You can play a variety of table games, slots and video poker. There are about 700 casino games from popular developers like Quickfire, BGaming, iSoftBet, Habanero and Yggdrasil. Furthermore, you will also be able to participate in live table games such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Ease of use

You can visit the casino from the comfort of your home whenever you want. You will be impressed by the animated interface and its heavy graphics. The loading time remains unaffected, and your overall experience will be fairly smooth. You can navigate and find your favorite games without much effort.

Support Services

7BitCasino offers extensive cryptocurrency support, and Dogecoin is one of the many cryptocurrencies that it accepts. If you run into any problem, you can contact their 24*7 customer support team using the live chat option.

What Players Love?

Well-reputed, experienced casino

Large selection of casino games and live casino games

Helpful customer support team

Great deposit bonuses

Accepts Dogecoin without any issue

Bonuses

7BitCasino offers excellent deposit bonuses to improve your experience. The welcome bonus is 100% Bonus and 100 FREE SPINS which will make a significant difference in how you start gambling. To be eligible for wagering, you need 40x and 45x in free spins. You will also have access to cashback opportunities and reload bonuses. You do not need to have any bonus codes to claim the bonuses.

One of the premier cryptocurrency casinos in the world, BitStarz will provide you with an unforgettable experience. Whether you are new to the world of online gambling or a veteran, you will love BitStarz and its versatility. Featuring more than 3000 excellent casino games, the website allows you to explore any game you desire whenever you want.

Accepted payment modes

BitStarz accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies when it comes to transactions, and you should have nothing to worry about. BitStarz accepts Dogecoin, and you will most likely experience fast, smooth deposits/withdrawals. You can even access BitStarz from your mobile and play the same games because the website has been designed to be compatible.

Game Availability

BitStarz engages with developers to bring you the best casino games as soon as possible. They feature games made by BetSoft, iSoftBet, NetEnt and Spinomenal. Some of the most popular games include Gold Digger, Crazy Time, Legacy of Dead, Triple Dragon, The Dog House, and Buffalo Hunter.

What Players Love?

Great bonus options

Excellent reputation

Supports Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies

Features more than 3000 games

Plenty of promotional offers

Bonus:

The welcome bonus features a Double Deposit and 180 FREE SPINS. They have quite a large selection of bonuses that you can claim from time to time as you continue playing and depositing. BitStarz deposit bonuses are divided into the first four deposits. You can also claim the reload bonuses that are usually hefty. On Free spins Wednesday, you can claim up to 200 free spins. You have to make a deposit and place a wager of the same amount. You will receive the free spins in your account soon after. You will not have to use bonus codes for most weekly promotions. BitStarz also allows you to claim 30 free spins with no deposit.

Launched in 2017, Stake is one of the newer online casinos on this list. We are happy to report that Stake has built its reputation on trust and client satisfaction, as a result of which it is currently one of the most popular online casinos in the world. Stake casino has an official Curaçao eGaming License, and it features provably fair games to ensure random outcomes. The casino takes all the necessary measures to ensure that no player feels cheated out of their winnings.

Security Measures

Stake.com is extremely secure, and you can use the 2FA feature to keep your account protected. Since you will be using Dogecoin, it is important to maintain high security standards when choosing an online gambling site. Since Stake casino is a verified member of the Crypto Gambling Foundation, you have nothing to worry about. You can even verify bets directly on the platform or via third-party websites that have an open-source verification procedure.

Game Variety

Stake casino features a wide variety of games, and there is something for everyone. You can play Slots, Game Shows, Jackpot Slots, Live Casino, and Table Games. Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette happen to be a few of the most popular games in the casino. Stake.com features its own provably fair game such as Dice, Limbo, Plinko, Keno, Mines, Scarab Spin, Blue Samurai, and Baccarat. In total, there are more than 1,000 games listed on the Stake website, and you can choose to play any of them regardless of the cryptocurrency you are using.

What do players love?

Excellent reputation

Features provably fair games

Polite and efficient customer service

Supports multiple cryptocurrencies

Frequent promotional offers

Bonus

Perhaps one of the most notable things about Stake is the lack of a welcome bonus program. However, you should not be disappointed because the company makes up for it handsomely through its variety of ongoing promotions and bonuses.

Founded in 2014, mBit casino has emerged as one of the best cryptocurrency casinos in the world. Licensed and regulated in Curacao, it supports players from across the globe. It was one of the first big casinos to provide support for a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin. You will be able to complete all your transactions with Dogecoin smoothly.

Games Available

You can access over 3000 enjoyable games on the mBit casino website. mBit usually works with 24 popular game providers, including Betsoft Gaming, GameArt and Endorphina. You will never be bored because the casino only features high-quality, entertaining options. Alongside casino games, you can also participate in the popular live dealer games. The new mBit Casino VIP Program can also accessed by all players.

Device Compatibility

One of the many reasons why players adore mBit casino is because it is compatible with different devices. You can access it via phones, computers and tablets. Your experience will continue to be smooth and enriching, irrespective of your device. The website boasts lightning-fast loading speed, and you will be able to switch up games quickly. The interface is simple, easy to navigate and gets the job done instead of confusing you.

What players love?

Experienced, innovation-based casino

Great VIP program

Large deposit bonuses and free spins for all supported cryptocurrencies

Minimalistic, sleek interface

Bonuses valid for a month

Bonus

mBit offers you plenty of opportunities to earn hefty bonuses, and they will only make your online gambling experience better. The welcome bonus goes up to 5 BTC and 300 FREE SPINS. The casino offers deposit bonuses regardless of your choice of cryptocurrency. The maximum deposit amount bonus for cryptocurrency is 7,355k DOGE. You can also play games like Cherry Fiesta, Brave Viking and Fantasy Part for free games.

BitcoinPenguin came into existence back in 2014 and has since then served as a haven for crypto gambling enthusiasts. Featuring more than 500 games from 15 top game providers, BitcoinPenguin allows you to gamble at leisure without any worry.

Game Availability

The casino collaborates with trustworthy game developers like Endorphina, GameArt, BetSoft Gaming, Ezugi, and Pragmatic Play. Popular games on the website include poker games, card games, Bitcoin slots, roulette options, and video poker games. You can easily look up the games you like in the search bar. If you love old-school poker, you will love how this casino has been able to replicate the vibe through its games. BitcoinPenguin has many video poker variants such as Jacks or Better, five-card draw poker, Joker Poker or All American video poker.

Interface and Build

As you enter the website, you will notice that it runs smoothly without any delay. The loading times are reasonable, and you can even switch games swiftly. You can also complete your deposits and withdrawals almost instantly when you are using Dogecoin. If you face any problems, you can get in touch with the customer support team via live chat.

What do players love?

Experienced, well-reputed casino

Supports multiple cryptocurrencies

Plenty of bonuses

Wide selection of games

24/7 Live Chat

Bonus

The welcome bonus offered by Bitcoin Penguin is 100% Bonus and 100 FREE SPINS. There are plenty of other bonus options, and the website also runs frequent promotional campaigns. For deposits made on Monday, you can get a 50% bonus up to 70k DOGE and 25 Free spins. For Friday deposits, you can claim 25 free spins for games such as Aztec Magic Deluxe Platinum Lightning, or Slotomon Go. You don't have to use a bonus code in order to claim the bonuses.

Why should you use Dogecoin?

What makes Dogecoin an excellent gambling currency is that it is fully digital and you will never have to use Fiat money to complete your online transactions. Once you are in the online gambling website, you will be able to choose your transaction mode as Dogecoin and then deposit/withdraw money directly from your device.

Your identity remains protected in the process and you do not have to get into unnecessary complications.

Many online casinos have begun accepting Dogecoin as a valid payment mode.

They have introduced separate bonuses and promotions for Dogecoin users as well.

You can check whether a casino accepts Dogecoin on their website.

Online gambling is a great way of increasing your Dogecoin balance. Dogecoin casinos will give you access to near-instant deposits and withdrawals because of blockchain technology. This means that you will no longer have to wait to get your winnings in hand. You will receive it immediately, and you can then use it as you please.

Moreover, you have to pay minimal to no transaction fees when using Dogecoin. Save that money and use it for what matters instead- the games!

In conclusion

If you are still unsure about which online casino is the best choice for you, take some time to explore all the websites and read up on what they offer. You can also take advantage of the no-deposit bonus to gauge how the actual gambling experience will be. We have only chosen well-reputed, experienced online casinos so that your Dogecoin remains secure.