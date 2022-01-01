Some of the Best Developers Work in Gaming

The gaming industry features some of the best software developers around. These developers are behind the table games, immersive slots, and live dealer games you play at your favourite online casino. Currently, these developers are working on making games more immersive by incorporating the latest technology, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

While online casinos like Casino Dreamz.com continue to thrive, the developers responsible for their success rarely get a mention. Seen as they're the ones who create the diversity of games and fantastic casino technology we see today, that’s hardly fair. Here are the top five casino developers working right now that you should know.

1. NetEnt

One of the more innovative developers in the industry, NetEnt has been around since 1996. It largely focuses its efforts on slots, and for the two and a half decades it’s been in business, the company has revolutionised the entire online casino industry. Known as a leader in casino games development, NetEnt is a respected company around the world. Their games, which are aimed at both new and experienced players, use state-of-the-art equipment to ensure they provide excitement to players.

2. Evolution Gaming

The Swedish developer launched onto the scene in 2006. A designer of some of the best online gaming solutions around, Evolution is mainly known for its live casino games. Working with both small and large operators, the developer helps its clients with integration and even provides free consultation. Perhaps the best thing about Evolution is that it provides simple gameplay and instructions that gamers can pick up within a few minutes.

3. Playtech

Another developer that’s been around since the ‘90s, the developer with its headquarters based in the Isle of Man started out in 1999. The versatile Playtech has since launched a wide range of products. The developer is regarded as being one of the largest casino software providers in the world with a long list of casinos using its products. With around 170 licenses to provide its authenticity, including UKGC and MGA licenses, Playtech is authorised to operate in over 30 jurisdictions. It also employees more than 6,000 staff to ensure it can continue to deliver amazing service. Casino developers need staff in several different areas. As long as you get a decent education or training – and there are opportunities for Native Americans to do that – it's possible to secure a career working for a casino game developer.

4. Realtime Gaming

Another old-timer that’s been around since 1998, RealTime Gaming offers an amazing gaming catalogue. The developer works with some superstar individuals to design and create some of the most exciting products in the industry. With an emphasis on the U.S. market, Realtime works with a skilled and passionate workforce that makes the most out of the company’s hi-tech equipment. In fact, Realtime has come up with several innovations over the years, completely transforming the industry in the process. Its adaptable products can be played on different devices, such as computers, tablets, and smartphones. Not only that, but their games' responsive controls and captivating themes make for some truly effortless game operation.

5. IGT (International Gaming Technology)

We’re going way back with this one, as IGT got started all the way back in 1990. The company’s intention was to produce the very best online casino solutions around, and since then has provided the industry with some great slots and gaming technology. By 2015, the company has over 12,000 staff around the world, with a huge number of amazing games in its catalogue. IGT's games are easy to both launch and operate, and every one of their products has been engineered by skilled developers using state-of-the-art technology.