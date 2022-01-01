Scottish Fold Kitten Health Problems - Some Things You Should Know

Details

The care of animals is always fundamental, although, depending on the breed, some are more dependent than others.







The care of animals is always fundamental, although, depending on the breed, some are more dependent than others. Scottish fold health problems can be serious if professional advice is not followed.

This Scottish kitten, very friendly, calm, and a great admirer of his owners, will enchant you with his round snout and small ears. But as mentioned above, parenting can be a bit daunting. To do this, we offer you the best advice for the care and hygiene of your Scottish Fold Kitten. You will not see the daily limits of this house cat.

Currently, mating between two cats of the same breed is not recommended, as health problems lead to genetic mutations that directly affect cartilage. It is the main cause of the shape of the ears in the form of the Scottish fold and is also the cause of chronic diseases such as arthritis.

Scottish folds are the result of mutations in the ear bone that lead to osteodystrophy, a condition that causes the spinal cord to fuse and the joints in the hands to become covered in cartilage, causing the cat to grow larger. They have difficulty moving.

Ear infections can have serious consequences if not treated properly. The folds help with otitis, ear parasites, and other ear infections. Therefore, cleaning the ears is the fastest way to prevent this symptom.

How to clean the ears correctly?

To prevent all kinds of mites and ear infections, it's important to clean the Scotsman's ears with a damp cloth. Doing this every week will be enough to keep your ears healthy. Due to the strange fur in their ears, dirt is more likely to build upon Scottish coats, making them more difficult to locate and clean.

Some points of care:

- Clean your cat's nails and teeth weekly. Just like your eyes, they will be cleaned of the dirt from the body serum with a simple damp cloth or gauze pad.

- Using a metal tooth comb will help remove dead hair from your Scottish layers. By gently brushing every day and sharpening 2-3 times a week, you will also prevent hair loss and intestinal problems.

- Nutrition is one of the most important aspects of life in the Scottish fold. You need a diet rich in protein and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids that take care of your hair, skin, and joints. A small amount of calcium will help maintain the original layers in the ears, preventing any type of damage.

While this is a fun activity for people who spend all their time at home, it's normal to take a break at some point. That is why we offer you one of the things that kittens like the most, and nothing less than the Scottish Fold: a scratching post. In addition to the fun, it will help clean the cat's nails.

Apart from the ears of this cat, if there is one characteristic it is its intelligence and curiosity about everything. This lifestyle helps the Scottish Fold to communicate with children and other animals. Of course, this owl cat will make you can't live without it.