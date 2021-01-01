Ripple and Palau Join To Develop Digital Currency Strategy - Is This a New Trend?

Details

Ripple is best known for its open-source payment protocol, which was initially released in 2012.



Ripple Labs Inc, a prominent blockchain startup that focuses on financial technology has recently partnered with the government of Palau to help them develop a digital currency strategy. Ripple is best known for its open-source payment protocol, which was initially released in 2012. From there, it gained support from banks and financial institutions all over the world as a means of transferring money across borders quickly and efficiently. In early 2018, Ripple announced that they were developing their own cryptocurrency called XRP. The company had intended to distribute XRP among users of its payment protocol as an incentive for faster transactions; however, regulators eventually deemed the move illegal and disallowed distribution.

Currently, there are talks within Ripple to possibly rename their existing payment protocol into something more general so that the company could distribute its cryptocurrency without getting into any legal troubles. Now, it looks like Palau, a small island nation in Micronesia with a population of only around 21,000 people has partnered up with Ripple Labs and even people are searching for how to buy ripple over the internet.

Palau an early adopter of blockchain tech

To put things into perspective, Palau is one of the few nations that have already taken interest in the nascent technology earlier on. In February 2018, President Tommy Remengesau Jr. signed two bills into law that demonstrated his country's firm commitment towards embracing emerging technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies . The laws were specifically aimed at protecting intellectual property rights while also reducing bureaucracy by allowing businesses to engage more freely within the country. In June of the same year, President Remengesau announced that his government will be accepting cryptocurrency donations for their annual independence day celebration.

This announcement also coincided with the amendments to their laws in order to make it easier for businesses and individuals to accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. More recently, Palau has been showing interest in developing its own national cryptocurrency called "MVL," which can be used by all residents and tourists who visit the island nation. This is partially due to the increasing popularity of Bitcoin and other digital currencies within Palau's borders; many locals have already invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and tokens such as TRON (TRX).

Ripple aims for mass adoption

Although Ripple doesn't want XRP to be treated like a traditional cryptocurrency, the company's wider goal is to make XRP the de-facto international monetary standard for cross-border payments. This can be achieved through strong partnerships with governments and businesses that are looking to implement Ripple's payment protocols within their borders.

Palau has taken an important step in this direction by partnering up with Ripple Labs; other nations could follow suit if blockchain technology becomes popularized among regulatory bodies around the world. Indeed, Palau appears very committed towards achieving this goal as they have already expressed interest in hosting conferences for regulators and lawmakers from within Micronesia so that they could learn more about how blockchain technologies work while also educating them on what ways there are to utilize it. If other nations decide to take a page from Palau's book, then it could lead to the widespread adoption of blockchain as well as XRP in the near future.

How to Buy Ripple?

There are several ways to obtain XRP. The easiest way would be through a cryptocurrency exchange such as Bittrex or Bitfinex where you can trade BTC, ETH, USDT and fiat for XRP. However, there are other cryptocurrencies that offer better value for money in the long term which we will discuss in our upcoming publications.

So far Palau is the only country that's planning to use Ripple's blockchain and crypto in their financial operations but we think that other countries will follow if it works well with Palau.

Where to Buy Ripple?

There are several exchanges that allow you to buy Ripple with fiat money. One of the most notable ones is Bitfinex where you can trade BTC, ETH, USDT and USD for XRP.

Conclusion:

Ripple is making some serious moves towards global adoption. They are working hard to bring all the necessary stakeholders on board and they are certainly succeeding. With Palau jumping on the bandwagon, it's only a matter of time before more countries start using Ripple Labs' blockchain technology for their national currency. With a huge demand for XRP in the crypto markets, Ripple certainly benefits from more countries adopting their technology. The company is looking to become a leader within the industry by becoming the first decentralized global payments provider and many think that they already are.