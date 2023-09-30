Reasons to Prefer Unconventional Marriage Ceremony

Times of restrictions on social communication during the pandemic have deprived Americans of many of their usual forms of leisure and entertainment.

The demands for social isolation could be the most offensive for the newlyweds, who were forced to conduct marriage ceremonies in a completely different format in comparison with what they would like to organize. Now, the situation has changed, and you can safely dream and plan the most beautiful wedding that will be remembered for a lifetime. Should you follow the traditional path and all the rules for organizing marriage ceremonies, or is it better to surprise your guests with something unique and incredibly creative?

What Determines the Decision on Style of the Wedding

As a rule, the choice of wedding style depends on many factors:

The originality of thinking, creative imagination, and independence of newlyweds;

The strictness of family traditions and the pressure of relatives;

The total budget allocated for the ceremony;

Availability of highly professional organizers who can bring your fantasies to life;

Fashionable wedding trends that are widely covered in the media, and much more.

Traditional Weddings vs. Unconventional Ones

The main advantage of a traditional wedding is that it is a recipe that has been verified for centuries. It includes many elements that guests expect and without which the wedding may seem to them not accomplished. These are such well-known traditions as:

A luxurious white dress with a veil and an elegant tailcoat or tuxedo for the groom;

Bouquet of the bride, which is caught by one of the unmarried girls at the end of the ceremony;

Wedding cake, which symbolizes the well-being and prosperity of the new family;

Wedding procession and sprinkling of newlyweds with rice and flower petals at the exit, etc.

If there are many conservative-minded people in the families of the newlyweds or their communication environment, the absence of such elements may cause some criticism, which is undesirable on such a significant and solemn day.

In addition, you can easily find many talented organizers of such parties as they regularly hold weddings according to this scenario and know everything to the smallest detail.

Causes to Choose an Unconventional Wedding

If you are not afraid to break the wedding etiquette and stun others with your originality, try to develop your own wedding scenario or see how other newlyweds show their imagination. This will allow you to solve many tasks in one day:

You will be able to realize your fantasies and show your values and inner world.

You’ll charge your family life with novelty, which is necessary to achieve success in life.

You position yourself as a free and independent-minded family, which means that further pressure on you from others will be less.

You liberate others and stimulate them to independent thinking because they begin to understand that you don't always have to follow rigid rules.

Due to the originality of the ceremony, you can save on the costs of its implementation. After all, one of the main tasks of the wedding ceremony is the creation of an atmosphere of happiness and benevolence that charge a new family for a prosperous life. The more traditional the wedding, the more difficult it is to surprise someone and, therefore, get positive emotions.

That is why, the price list of the organizers of such celebrations is usually very long, because guests need to be warmed up for a long time. When you arrange an unconventional wedding party, you instantly grab the attention of your guests and don't let it go until the very end. Because they do not know what else awaits them ahead during this festive celebration!

Where to Get Money for a Wedding Ceremony

Popular Unconventional Wedding Ideas

What is good about an unconventional wedding ceremony is that it activates the imagination of newlyweds and allows them to create a unique scenario and share its implementation with others. Here are a few ideas that you can fulfill when organizing a wedding:

Themed weddings. Perhaps, you are united by a love for certain films, sports, historical epochs, etc. Make it the centerpiece of your wedding by bringing it out in tiny details.

Build a script around the event that brought you together. Perhaps, you met at a horse club, while kayaking down a river, at a tech-house music party, at a rock festival, etc. Return the atmosphere of this event to your wedding ceremony and let all the guests plunge into it.

If you are communicative and community-oriented, add an element of shared activity that will be integrated into the general scenario. For example, you and your guests can quickly plant an alley of young trees in a deteriorating local park, change equipment in an abandoned children's playground, etc.

If you are a strict adherent of some ideas, such as environmental friendliness or a sober lifestyle, try to embody them in the smallest details of the ceremony. For example, when holding popular eco-weddings, fresh flowers in pots are used instead of cut flowers, materials from natural fabrics instead of synthetics, etc.

In choosing the location of the wedding, you can also consider a lot of alternative places. It can be a forest for the fairy-tale style ceremony, a river for the hippie style, a luxurious beach for a glamorous wedding, an abandoned factory for an industrial-style wedding, a ranch for ethnic weddings, etc.

Your marriage will become even more desirable if you allow yourself to express your imagination and values. Such a start to family life will inspire the implementation of many other ideas. Then, together with your soulmate, you will be able to bring into this world many more original projects that will captivate others with their novelty and sincerity.