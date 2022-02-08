Rad 140 Results (Testolone) Review – Rad 140 Dosage, Before and After

If you are a bodybuilder enthusiast and looking for an authentic compound that helps you in boosting your lean muscle, So, RAD 140 is your solution.

This RAD 140 review will discuss the actual facts and analyze this SARM product in-depth and its potential results.

In addition to a detailed analysis of the results, we will talk about RAD 140 dosage before and after effects to let you know how it will change muscle growth and increase strength with fat loss.

So stay with us till the end.

What Is Rad 140?

Everyone knows that all bodybuilders and professional athletics seek the help of using anabolic steroids for muscle growth. In addition, bodybuilder enthusiasts and fitness lovers use steroids to energize their bodies, enhancing their performance levels. So, they can do practice and workout sessions for a longer time in the gym.

Conversely, realizing the destructive consequences of anabolic steroids, they are no more considered safe in the fitness world. Therefore, the pharmaceutical company called Radius Health Inc. manufactured “RAD 140”, popularly known as Testolone.

RAD-140 testolone is a type of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that contains all the positive effects of a traditional anabolic steroid; however, it does not go together with the dangerous consequences that accompany it.

As stated by the scientific researchers, RAD 140 was manufactured primarily for preventing muscle damage. Besides, it is still in the development process. Therefore, it is assumed that RAD 140 testolone could treat various health issues such as breast cancer in the upcoming days. For complete information before and after RAD 140 user reports, you need to read the comprehensive review below:

RAD 140 (Testolone) SARMs Review

Rad 140 testolone is one of the most talked-about compounds among bodybuilders. It is famous for its remarkable muscle growth abilities. In addition, it is known as one of the top SARMs for individuals looking for bulking up muscle in less time.

Additionally, the main USPs of this latest SARMs substance are to show the fastest results. RAD 140 has gained popularity in the bodybuilding community because of its positive effects on muscle-building. In the next section, we will learn more about this.

Does Rad 140 Is the Best and Safest SARM?

Before analyzing the RAD 140 supplement in detail, is it crucial to know the SARMs? The RAD 140 testolone drug belongs to the Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARMs) family. It is a comparatively new tendency in sports, strength training, and bodybuilding.

SARMs are already a recognized name in the world of sports and fitness. Most bodybuilder enthusiasts, fitness freaks, athletics, and even celebrities and famous models opt to use the SARMs to achieve the impeccable lean look physique they want to achieve. But unfortunately, most individuals don't recognize the dissimilarity between SARMs and anabolic steroids.

SARMs are explicitly designed as a substitute for anabolic steroids. They mimic all their positive effects, which include the following:

Burning fat of the body.

Reducing the body's weight (from fat mass and not muscle tissue).

Increasing the organism's anabolic power, such as performance, physical strength, and stamina.

Improving mental health.

Enhancing the growth of muscle mass.

Improve the recovery level.

However, Rad-140 mimics the positive effects of anabolic steroids. On the other hand, there is something that makes SARMs diverse from anabolic steroids, Even though they are chemicals that are the same in action as anabolic steroids. Their selective actions appear to lead to considerably fewer side effects than anabolic steroids.

The consumption of SARMs neither disturb the hormonal balance of the organism nor cause any issue with impotence. Furthermore, SARMs never cause cancer and are not toxic to the liver. Conversely, SARMs have not been publicly approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, it is not accessible for legal purchase. Although many people may find several products of SARMs in the market illegitimately, RAD-140 testolone is one of the products included in them.

RAD 140 Contains Excellent Affinity for the Androgen Receptor

RAD 140 showed excellent binding to the androgen receptor (Ki = 7 nM vs. 29 nM for testosterone and 10 nM for (DHT) dihydrotestosterone), as well as good selectivity to other steroid hormone nuclear receptors, with the closest off-target receptor (IC50 = 750 nM vs. 0.2 nM for progesterone) being a progesterone receptor. In vitro functional androgen agonist activity was confirmed in the C2C12 osteoblast differentiation test, which showed EC50 of 0.1 nM (DHT = 0.05 nM).

RAD 140 Effectively Stimulates Mass Muscle Development

A scientific study published in 2011. The research examined the anabolic androgenic effect of RAD 140 in young primates, male cynomolgus monkeys. The following figures show the results of animal body weight of 28 days of medicating with RAD 140 testolone at 0.01 mg/kg, 0.1 mg/kg, and 1 mg/kg.

In this research, more than 10% weight gain was achieved in just 28 days of dosing at a dose of only 0.1 mg/kg. The same result was obtained in the 1.0 mg/kg dose group.

Rad 140 Dosage – How Much Should I take?

Since there are no clinical trials of Rad 140 testolone, it is impossible to talk about the safe medical doses of Rad-140 in humans. However, a medical study of young primates found that a low dose of 0.1 mg RAD 140 per kg body weight had already led to strong anabolic effects and substantial growth in muscle mass of the body. It indicates that RAD 140 is undoubtedly a very powerful SARM that begins to show its strong anabolic effects even before relatively low doses.

In discussions on various bodybuilding forums and the Internet, bodybuilders and users who have used RAD 140 to build muscle should take 10 mg RAD 140 testolone daily to achieve significant results. The cycle duration is 6 to 8 weeks.

In the case of more experienced (rigorous) bodybuilders, the maximum dose of RAD 140 is 20 mg per day, and the cycle duration of 8 to 10 weeks is discussed. However, these RAD 140 doses are not based on any scientific research.

Furthermore, we highlight that RAD 140 is not an approved food supplement or stimulation for players. It is an investigational substance, and still, it is under examination. Therefore, the side effects of RAD 140 testolone are not confirmed yet. Bear in mind that, like all our other products, Rad-140 is only sold for scientific and research clinical use.

What SARM Stacks Well With Rad 140?

RAD 140 can be used alone and combined with other SARMs to improve results. 10 mg is the ideal dose of RAD 140 testolone that most bodybuilders and athletes use. It is recommended to continue the same amount for a cycle of 8 weeks.

Combination One

RAD 140 with MK-677 and S23 is one of the combinations you can use as you need to consume these three in an eight-week cycle. Though Rad 140 testolone should be taken 10 mg, MK-677 is 30 mg, and S23 is 10 mg. Therefore, combining these three SARMs can help RAD 140 users increase up to 10 kg by the end of the eight-week cycle.

Combination two

Another potent combination of RAD 140 is with LGD 4033, and this combo should be taken for a 6-week cycle. The dose of RAD-140 testolone should be 10 mg, and the quantity of LGD 4033 should be 10 mg. This combination is specifically suggested for those who are beginners. Although these two SARMs contain the highest anabolic index, they work exactly the same way. On the other hand, these two substances have their own unique advantages, due to which the effect of this combo is more significant than the use of the same single SARM in a double dose.

RAD 140 – Benefits Of Its Use

The effects and outcomes of the RAD 140 testolone cycle depend not only on the element itself but also on the quality of your healthy diet and your commitment to workout sessions. However, it is predictable that the user will increase 3 to 5 kilograms of lean body mass in the best training situations in 6 to 8 weeks.

Using RAD 140, the user can reap many benefits with regular exercise procedures. In addition, it does not harm your body. Below are the results you can expect to notice using RAD-140:

A massive increase in lean muscle mass

It is the essential advantage of RAD 140. In general, hardcore exercise is crucial to gain solemn muscle mass. Conversely, RAD 140 ensures that you exercise enough to build muscles. Too much pushing the body for training can cause minor damage to the muscles, causing micro-tears in the muscle fibers. The amount of protein synthesis in the body increases through RAD 140. The working mechanism of these proteins is to heal microtears rapidly. It also helps in gaining lean muscle mass.

Increase In Endurance

However, low-calorie diets and strenuous exercise routines make it difficult to push yourself to more intense exercise. RAD 140 testolone helps stimulate the body's metabolic rate, which efficiently metabolizes energy and uses it where it is highly needed. The RAD 140 ensures that you can devote more time to exercise routines and strength training, as it reduces recovery time between workouts and increases our focus on the goal. It will deliver fast results without any harmful effects and promote endurance and energy.

Promotes fat burning

Achieving excellent fat loss results is one of the most beneficial side effects of lean muscle mass gain. Although muscles are heavier than fat, increasing muscle mass supports decreasing fat levels in the body. RAID 140 offers excellent muscle maintenance that can essentially help you burn more calories than fat.

Increase In Energy

RAD 140 builds up your stamina and endurance and raises testosterone levels in the body. Increasing T-levels makes performing better and burning fat faster during bodybuilding. After that, the body will begin to build up muscle in a short time. In short, the RAD 140 testolone makes the entire workout system a smooth journey with its effectiveness and benefits.

Rad 140 Before And After – Is It Worth Buying?

Although the RAD-140 is not yet officially presented in the market, users have given positive feedback on its reviews so far. Various users have collected many reports that they get rapid and outstanding results in cutting and bulking cycles. The properties of this product bring both fat reduction and muscle benefits. However, RAD 140 is not the only SARM that can aid attain immense muscle gains in a bit of time. But RAD-140 testolone is ideal over many other SARMs because it does not offer bloat, but actual lean muscle mass, which implies the body volume with a longer extend. The goal of RAD 140 at permanent muscle gains is to have the same physical shape with more stable, better, and steady muscle gains. Within the first few weeks of using RAD 140, body fat loss is clearly noticed, which helps in effective muscle rebuilding achieved on the body.

One user shared his personal experience with RAD 140 and found that the results are very similar to low doses of testosterone (300 to 350 mg/week) or LGD-4033. He feels the only difference was a deficiency of increased libido, which is usually appropriate with testosterone. Nevertheless, this SARMs supplement is an excellent substance that offers a lot of strength gains and massive muscle mass gains. Although RAD-140 testolone itself is a potent SARM to provide terrific outcomes, on the other hand, the results are exceptional when used in combo with MK-677 and LGD-4033. This user consumed the usual dose of RAD 140 is 20 mg per day, and In the course of the first ten weeks of his cycle, he successfully gained about 3.5 kg. He gets really impressed and excited to acquire this because he felt close to his genetic limit. However, if the people do higher workouts and take a well-balanced diet during the RAD 140 cycle, they will expect twice the growth.

What Are The Advantages of RAD 140 over Anabolic Steroids?

Rad 140 is a powerful chemical that contains many benefits. Although it can also cause fewer side effects, these are less dangerous than anabolic steroids. Some benefits of Rad 140 over Anabolic Steroids are here as under:

RAD 140 is selective and mainly works in muscles and bones. Because of this selectivity, unlike anabolic steroids, it does not cause androgenic solid adverse effects on other body organs.

Like anabolic steroids, RAD 140 testolone can support significant muscle gains. Still, its dangerous and undesirable side effects are significantly less, and the potential health risks are many times less than those caused by steroid use.

RAD 140 does not change to estrogens or DHT.

RAD 140 does not cause significant water and salt retention

RAD 140 does not cause a rise in Cortisol levels.

RAD 140 does not cause prostate enlargement.

RAD 140 does not affect the kidney.

RAD 140 does not create acne and oily skin.

RAD 140 does not cause swelling on the face.

RAD 140 does not cause explosiveness and aggression.

RAD 140 testolone is very effective when given orally (no injection required).

What Are The Side Effects and Risks Of RAD 140?

Testolone Rad140 is a powerful drug, but it is still under investigation and not yet approved by the FDA. Here are some possible side effects which have been collected by its users:

Decrease levels of natural testosterone.

Sometimes increases anxiety and depression.

Some users may feel nausea and vomiting.

Some customers complain of liver toxicity.

Abnormal growth of body hair in women.

Excessive hair loss in men (which stops after RAD-140 testolone treatment)

The long-standing effects of RAD 140 are unknown.

Final Verdict on RAD 140

The RAD 140 is equipped with a potent ability to help you gain muscle mass and that too without any dangerous side effects. First, though, it is essential to understand that any ingredient can only work if you do your part to follow a healthy diet and exercise routine. To get the most outcomes of using RAD-140 testolone, you should follow a healthy diet plan that allows you to consume all the nutrients and nutritional substances of the formula. In addition, you need a lot of discipline when exercising during the RAD 140 cycle, as more strength training means a more significant increase in muscle mass. Finally, the other important thing that can affect your results with RAD 140 is getting a good night's sleep. When your body is relaxed, it repairs all the damaged tissues, ultimately making you feel more energetic and fresh during exercise and workouts.

Frequently Ask Questions

1. Who invented RAD 140?

RAD 140 testolone is a potent, investigational, non-steroidal, and orally bioavailable Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator in short SARM manufactured by Radius Health, Inc., which has been developed as a future alternative Exogenous Testosterone replacement treatment.

2. How is RAD 140 used?

RAD 140 is an investigational substance that is currently under research. The current RAD 140 investigation focuses on its potential benefits, including increasing muscle mass, protecting skeletal muscle (osteoporosis), fighting muscle loss, guarding brain cells, and breast cancer.

3. Does RAD 140 testolone build muscle?

The clinical trials conducted on young primates confirm that RAD 140 efficiently helps increase muscle mass. It contains solid anabolic properties. Furthermore, it only works selectively in tissues where needed, in the bones and muscles.

4. Is RAD 140 dangerous for the prostate?

RAD 140 testolone is primarily intended for muscle and bone to not convert to dihydrotestosterone. Hence, contrasted with anabolic steroids, it does not pose a risk to the prostate.

5. Does RAD 140 cause a rise in cortisol production?

RAD 140 testolone does not affect cortisol levels. Moreover, it does not raise its production in the body.

6. Is RAD 140 banned in sports?

Yes, RAD 140 falls into the S1 Anabolic Agent of Prohibited Substances category in WADA's "Prohibited List."

7. Does RAD 140 lower testosterone?

RAD 140 testolone suppresses natural testosterone production but significantly less than some anabolic steroids. The reduction of testosterone production is also affected by the size of the dose and the duration.

8. Does RAD 140 increase DHT?

RAD 140 does not transform to estrogen and DHT. The reason behind this is it lacks steroid structure, reductase, and aromatase enzymes (which are responsible for converting androgens to DHT and estrogen) are unable to be involved.

9. Is RAD 140 more potent than testosterone?

Bodybuilders and athletics claim that both LGD-4033 and RAD 140 SARMs allow them to achieve massive muscle gains that are entirely equivalent to those that can be achieved with the most effective bulking steroids. In addition, these SARMs are much more effective at building muscle mass than testosterone.

10. What is the half-life of RAD 140?

As the results of RAD 140 testolone medical studies in humans are not known yet, the half-life of RAD 140 in humans is not known. Though, it is estimated that the half-life of RAD-140 in humans is about 24 hours.

11. Is RAD 140 safe?

According to researchers at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, they study that RAD 140 testolone appears to be safer in rats than testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). But, according to them, they need further research to determine whether RAD-140 is safer than TRT in human subjects.

12. Can RAD 140 give you Gyno?

When we compare RAD 140 to anabolic steroids, the risk of RAD-140 is much less. However, a decrease in testosterone production is enough to cause hormonal imbalances, and such an imbalance may be enough to stimulate the development of gynecomastia.

13. Is RAD 140 testolone a steroid?

No, RAD 140 is not a steroid. Instead, this investigation is a non-steroidal Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM).

14. Does RAD 140 cause acne?

In most circumstances, this is not the case. But, it should be noted that SARMs can affect growth hormone production and testosterone levels, leading to abnormal hormone balance. Personally, despite the overwhelming interest in acne, I have never seen SARMs affect its severity in any way.

15. Is RAD 140 legal?

RAD 140 testolone is legal in most countries, including France. However, it is on the WADA list, so it is restricted to athletes and professionals.

16. How long does RAD140 stay in your blood?

It can be expected that RAD 140 can be detected up to two to three weeks after consuming a single dose of 10 mg.