Poker for beginner: How to play your favorite poker game

Poker is a term that gets thrown around a lot. And for good reasons.

It’s one of the oldest casino games on the planet. And thanks to its skill-based nature, it’s the casino of choice for most gamblers.

Unlike most casino games that are driven by luck, poker is technically a skill-based game – one anybody can win at, as long as you’ve got the right knowledge.

In this post, we want to explore the world of poker for beginners. Expect to come across new terms like hands, bluffing, flush, etc.

How to play poker: Terms/concepts common to all

1. Poker-Hand rankings

As a beginner poker player, one of the first few things you must learn is the meaning of poker hand rankings. Your poker-hand ranking is the strength of the card collection you’ve got.

As expected, different card collections carry different significance, and some are stronger than others. For example, having a poker-hand of Royal Flush means you've got a stronger hand (and in a better position) than someone who's got a 'Full House' or a 'Pair.'

2. Bluffing

One of the most beautiful things about poker is the ‘mind games’ and the ‘psychology’ in play. Since an opponent cannot see the strength of your hands, you can get into his head by making him think you’ve got a stronger hand than his. When you do this, it’s said that you’ve bluffed.

Usually, a player who’s bluffing will bet with such confidence that their opponent would quake with fear and fold rather than continue playing.

As you can imagine, bluffing is a really BOLD and RISKY move. If your opponent fails to fall for it and things go south, you could lose all your money in a flash.

3. The Blind

The ‘blind’ is a compulsory bet that a player must make at the beginning of a poker hand. In some other forms of the game, blind is referred to as ‘ante’ or ‘forced bets.’

Generally, poker blinds can be small or big, with the former called ‘small blind’ and the latter regarded as the ‘big blind.’ In both cases, the size refers to the size of chips placed in the pot before the cards are dealt.

Usually, the players occupying the small and big blind positions on the table are the ones that pay the blinds. And the reason is to prevent players from folding until they get higher-ranked cards.

4. Dealer

As expected, a dealer deals (distributes) cards to players and manages the actions on the poker table. Whether you're playing online or offline, there's always a room reserved on the table for a poker dealer.

Furthermore, another part of the role of the dealer is to determine the way the blinds are set up and also how players make their bets.

Finally, as the hands go on, a ‘dealer button’ is usually moved around clockwise from player to player. This marks which player would be the dealer as the game wears on.

Playing the game

Before the cards are even dealt, players (usually the ones in the blind positions) are required to drop something in the chip pot. After this, the first round of betting then begins.

Now, depending on how confident you’re feeling with the hands you’re dealt, you can call the following shots.

Call — This means you want to match an opponent’s bet or raise

Raise — This means you want to raise the size of your existing bet in the same round of betting

Fold — This means you want to opt out of the round. Any bets you’ve made will be lost.

Check — If you’re not feeling too confident or if you’re weighing the stocks of the opponents on the table, you may choose to check. To check means you’re refusing to make a bet while reserving the right to bet later in the round.

All in — Say you’ve run out of chips to call a bet, you can sacrifice all your remaining chips. This is called all-in. Mind you, any betting that follows this action will be attributed to a side pot. And you can only win the amount of chips in the pot at the time you went all-in in any follow-up round.

A hypothetical poker game (illustration)

1. The game starts with the dealer distributing two cards to every player

2. The small blind follows. And immediately after, the big blind is placed.

3. Betting commences, and each player plays according to the strength of their hands

4. Next, the dealer deals three ‘community cards’ face up.

5. This initiates the second betting round

6. Dealer deals another community card (making four) to ignite the turn

7. This then initiates the third round

8. The fifth community card follows to ignite the river

9. Finally, the last round of betting follows.

10. If, by now, there are two or more active players on the table (players who haven’t folded). All players will be requested to show their cards.

11. Any player with the best hand is declared the winner.