OrbitGTM Review - One of the Best Brokerage Options [2022 Updated]

OrbitGTM is a high-class broker. It is targeted at the high-net-worth individuals, organizations, or other financial institutions trading with handsome liquidity.

OrbitGTM is a high-class broker. It is targeted at the high-net-worth individuals, organizations, or other financial institutions trading with handsome liquidity.

OrbitGTM offers a minimum deposit fee of $5,000 to as high as $1 million.

H2 Trading Products

H3 OrbitGTM trades:

Forex

Indices

Commodities

Stocks

Cryptocurrency

H2 Services offered

OrbitGTM offer various financial services in the financial accounts it creates.

Depending on the account you choose, there are different specs you have access to, such as.

Reduced Transaction fees and commission.

Trading webinars, analyst sessions, and a private support center.

Access to expert live trading signals

Analysts Reports and lots more

H2 Trading accounts

The broker was designed to target high-class traders. OrbitGTM has five different trading accounts:

H3 Basic Account:

OrbitGTM basic account has a minimum deposit of $5,000. An average of 2% will be charged for every transaction.

You would also get weekly trade signals and trading webinars.

The basic account also has leverages; minimum 1: 2; maximum 1:50

H3 Tier II Account:

OrbitGTM’s tier-II account has a $30,000 minimum deposit and a Minimum and Maximum Leverage of 1:2 & 1:100, respectively.

With a Tier II account, you’d get daily trade signals from the community’s trade experts and be permanently assigned a ready-to-serve Support Team Member.

OrbitGTM might also throw in Monthly Analyst reports

H3 Professional Account

OrbitGTM’s professional account has an initial deposit of $120,000.

It is usually reserved for small organizations

A professional account has a full range of assets and leverage from 1:2 to 1:100.

Its fees also vary from 0.25 to 1%.

You’d get multiple daily trade signals and weekly analyst reports, among others.

H3 Top Tier

OrbitGTM’s Top Tier’s account minimum deposit is $300,000. In this account, traders enjoy daily trade signals support, in-attendant Support Team Members, zero commissions from the transaction, and weekly reports.

Top Tier traders can trade Full Range assets, including Exclusive Contracts. Top Tier traders also enjoy leverage from 1:2 to 1:300.

Semi-large corporates usually go for this account type.

Their employees (of the startups or corporate) can also get free Basic webinar and live trading sessions.

H3 Institutional trading

The minimum deposit of an institutional trading account is $1 million.

Huge institutions of 50 members and above usually use the institutional trading account. They have access to from 1:2 to 1:500 Leverage.

There are no commissions on the account.

Institutional trading accounts also get assigned a full Dedicated Account Manager and a personal Blockchain account.

H2 Compliances

Based on the type of OrbitGTM account you open, you have to go through one or all of the following required compliances:

KYC: Know Your Customer; usually involves filling in some common information like your name, address, phone number, identity confirmation etc.

AML: Anti Money Laundering

CFT: Combating Financial Terrorism

H2 Registration

Registering on OrbitGTM is one of the easiest things to do.

You go to the OrbitGTM website and click on any of the numerous CTA buttons.

The CTA button will take you to the sign-up page.

Enter your details on your signup page

Choose your account of choice and fund it with their minimum balances

Start Trading on 250+ instruments.

H2 Deposits and Withdrawals

OrbitGTM accepts a wide range of payment methods;

Bitcoin

WebMoney

Skrill

VISA

SOFOFT

Mastercard

H2 Cons and Pros

H3 Pros:

OrbitGTM offers one of the most secured platforms algorithm and protocols.

Flexibility in payment and withdrawal methods

OrbitGTM has an impressive range of assets.

Traders have access to live trading sessions coaching, and technical support.

OrbitGTM has high liquidity at all times.

H3 Cons:

High deposit fees.

Lack of a Mobile App trading.

There have been a few glitches while connecting cryptocurrency wallets.

H2 Conclusion

Market Makers need their huge cornerstone to lean on. OrbitGTM provides key support for financial markets through its services of giving hedge funds, trading institutions and trading institutions controlling huge funding.

This ensures the continual sustenance of enough liquidity in the markets. The services they render are quite phenomenal.

Visit OrbitGTM Website for more information.