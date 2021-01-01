Methods Of Learning: Online Learning

Details

Learning is a skill of gaining knowledge through study, practice, or being taught. It is a thing gained by experience. It is based on intellectual skills. It can be termed as any permanent change in someone's behavior or attitude, which is brought by study and practice and, most importantly, experience.

Some people confuse memorization with education, but these two are different things. Online education is a process in which you learn something and later apply it in real life. And, today, here we are going to discuss the methods of online education in detail.

Methods Of Online Learning

Well, this teaching method is the need of the day just after the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents want their kids to continue their education; therefore, they have entirely accepted this new teaching method!

The amount of knowledge in education is higher than in lecture-based studies. The response of students is a bit confusing. For instance, for some, it is an excellent opportunity to learn; where they can attain their teacher's attention at the individual level. But, for many, it is just a wastage of money and time.

There is no need to say that this education system has given a flexible routine for busy students. There are three methods of online teaching to develop your education skills.

Asynchronous Online learning

This type of education allows people to learn at any time or place in a week or two. They learn on their schedule. It does not include a live video daily basis lecture component. You can learn within a specific timeframe.

The most significant advantage of asynchronous education is flexibility. You don't have to be every time or at the same time as your instructor. Mostly the students who want to learn online are looking for this type of flexibility. Asynchronous teaching suits best to busy people.

In this teaching methodology, teacher-student or peer-to-peer interactions happen at different times. Asynchronous classes include the following things:

Prerecorded video lessons on YouTube or any other platform Educational video conferences Assignments that help students in education at their own pace, according to them Blogs, articles, wikis, and other types of readings Forms of asynchronous online communication are emails, online forums, and collaborative documents It's a cost-effective way for students

Advantages:

It gives learners more flexibility which they need the most due to their busy schedule It can be easily performed It can be often more effective than classroom lecture-based courses

Synchronous online Learning

Synchronous means “ at the same time. “ In this type of online education, students learn simultaneously as a team from their instructor. Communication between learner and instructor happens in real-time. It can be more engaging and effective.

Synchronous classes include the following things:

Video conferences, Live chat, Live streamed videos or zoom meetings. It also includes discussion forums, polls, and feedback surveys. Similar to Asynchronous, students can learn at any time according to their schedule.

Advantages of Synchronous Online Learning

Learners can immediately communicate with instructors in case of any issue Learners can talk face to face with their instructor Real-time education It makes the learners more active

Hybrid Online Learning

It is clear from its name that it is a mixture of Asynchronous and synchronous education. Students take live classes according to their schedule several times during a semester and take lessons from pre-recorded lectures and assignments to deliver additional courses. And, to make education more effective, students can also take help from an essay writing service.

It is also termed flipped classroom education. Students do self-study on a particular topic and interact with teachers to clear their doubts.

Conclusion

Online Learning is the most beneficial option for students nowadays. It provides a flexible schedule. There are several online teaching methods, including asynchronous online education, synchronous education, and Hybrid education.

All of these teaching methods are equally good and effective. Students can select the one depending on their better understanding.