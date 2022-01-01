Online Casino Strategies that can help you make money

Casino customers approach gambling in different ways. Some throw caution to the wind and whatever happens is all taken in their stride. Most others are more methodical and careful when it comes to online casino betting. These types of gamblers are also known as strategists, they approach gambling in a meticulously thought-out manner.

This involves the careful consideration of the odds for and against them winning and patterns in certain games are also studied in great detail. However, strategies only really work on certain casino games as most gambling games produce random results and this makes applying strategies more difficult when you play online casino.

You can apply strategies to sports betting such as horse racing far easier than other casino products. This is because you can study the form of the horses, the handicap weight allocations, the distance of the race, and the breeding of each animal, in fine detail. When it comes to games like Blackjack and Poker, you can apply strategy to your gameplay here as well. Video Poker makes things a little harder than face-to-face live Poker at a table. Here you can use psychology and other strategies to outmanoeuvre your opponents, giving you a better chance of walking off with the entire prize fund.

Blackjack

When it comes to table games, Blackjack has the smallest house edge of all casino games, this means that punters stand more of a chance of winning on this than any other games. Choosing a gambling game with the smallest house edge is a strategy within itself.

Some individuals have been accused of counting cards when winning at Blackjack. However, if you have no card counting devices on you and you're not part of an organized card counting gang, then if you are naturally gifted at keeping track of the cards being dealt during a round of Blackjack, this strategy cannot be deemed as being unlawful, whether it is at a land-based casino or an online live casino setting. Therefore, the casino must pay you your winnings.

Slot Games

Slot games are the most popular form of gambling and this is despite them having the highest house edge of any casino game. They are also incredibly hard to apply a winning strategy to because all the results from each spin are created by a Random Number Generator. With randomness at the very heart of all slot spin results, strategies may seem useless. However, there are still some things gamblers can do to increase the odds of then making money on slot machines at online casinos.

The most common and most popular strategy with slot players is to choose games that have a high RTP score. This is also known as the Return to Player percentage. In simple terms, games with an RTP score of over 96%, tend to be more generous with returning winning spins to customers, and this makes them a far better proposition for winning money than their low RTP scoring counterparts. High RTP games also come with a low volatility setting and playing games that are not highly volatile in nature, can also help you make money at online casinos.