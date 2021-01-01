Online Casino Platforms: A Guide to Make the Right Choice

Details

If you are a beginner, all online casinos might look similar. But those who scratch under the surface know there are many differences between gambling sites.

In this guide, we reveal how to navigate the industry and pick a casino that meets your preferences. From safety and security to available bonuses, we covered every detail. Here is how to choose an excellent gaming platform!

Start by Confirming the Casino’s License

The first step is to confirm the casino’s legit status. The easy way to do this is to visit a professional review site like CasinoHEX South Africa. These websites monitor only legal casinos and always have the best recommendations for players.

The alternative is to check if the casino has a valid license yourself. Most operators will proudly show their license on the site’s homepage. You will find the required information in the footer, but make sure the body that issued the certificate is reputable. The most recognizable entities in the gaming industry include UKGC (United Kingdom), MGA (Malta), GBGA (Gibraltar), etc.

What do you get by confirming the casino has a valid license? Here are the major benefits:

The casino guarantees it follows applicable laws.

The operator runs a transparent business where all players have a fair-play chance of winning.

It’s a confirmation that the casino is liquid and pays out rewards on time.

Does the Site Have Your Favorite Game Type?

Beginners might not have their favorite game. However, you might have tried or heard about a title and want to try it. The game selection in online casinos is similar only at first glance. Most platforms offer hundreds of titles and games like slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, etc.

Some casinos focus on new 3D slots with advanced gameplay and thousands of ways to win. Others prioritize live tables where streamed action with human dealers aims to recreate a land-based casino experience. Additionally, not all casinos partner with the same developers. So, if you have a preference, make sure the platform offers that game type. And if not, it’s okay to look for a website with the biggest gaming library.

What Bonuses Are Available to New and Loyal Players?

The fierce competition in the online gaming world led casinos to offer bonuses to attract new players. These incentives come in different forms and depend on the casino. The most common promotions for new players include:

Free spins. Some platforms offer this only for registering an account on their platform. The common rule is you can use them on specific slots and in a certain timeframe.

First deposit matches. The most common bonus is a 100% match, but some casinos are more generous.

Reload bonuses. This is a bonus you get on your second deposit. It also works by providing a match on the invested sum, and the exact sum varies.

Online casinos also go the extra mile to make you a regular player. If you become loyal to a platform, you can expect these boosts:

Loyalty programs. The most common involve earning complimentary points with every dollar invested. You use points in the store or convert them to actual cash or bonus funds.

Cashback deals. If you invest a certain sum during the day, week or month, and lose, you get a portion of that amount back.

VIP treatment. This is a special boost available to high rollers who invest large sums. The benefits range from personal account managers to private tables and specially tailored bonuses.

Can You Use Your Desired Payment Method?

If you look at the reports from recent years, you discover that credit card deposits are the gamblers’ favorite. E-wallets and classic bank transfers are also popular, but users aren’t hesitant to try new payment methods. That’s why many casinos implement cryptocurrencies as a viable deposit option on their sites.

Of course, the more methods offered by an operator, the better. From your perspective, it’s important that the casino offers the desired payment option? Do you plan on using a bank account or credit card? Do you prefer keeping your anonymity and going with prepaid vouchers or crypto? Once you settle on the payment method, check if the casino offers it before choosing its site.

Other Things to Help You Choose an Online Casino

The factors mentioned are your priorities, but here are other details to analyze:

Security. Most casinos use the latest security layers to prevent data breaches.

Reputation. Did players have problems with that platform in the past? If yes, that can be a red flag and a sign to look for an alternative.

Customer support. If you need assistance or have an issue with the platform, it helps when agents are fast and knowledgeable.

Cross-platform support. Is it possible to play on your mobile phone? Does that casino have an app or a responsive site design?

Payout speed and fees. You shouldn’t wait for more than a day or two for the payout. Also, make sure to go with the casinos that offer low or no fees.

Should You Go with an Online-Only Casino or Pick a Brand with Land-Based Facilities?

It’s not easy to run an offline gambling facility. Apart from offering attractive games, you need to update your staff salaries to remain competitive in the casino industry. It is happy employees that ensure happy customers. And if you had an excellent gaming experience in a land-based facility, you might look for the casino’s online platform. Some brands even have mobile apps to support playing on the move.

On the other hand, there’s no reason not to choose an online-only casino. These operators specialize in delivering a premium web experience, which makes them a good choice for internet gambling. They often offer live gaming to resemble the land-based casino experience.

It all depends on the options available in the location and your preference. Don’t hesitate to try different casinos until you find your favorite.

Final Thoughts

The online gambling industry’s constant growth led us to have thousands of casinos available. That’s a blessing and a curse since finding a suitable site isn’t simple. After ensuring the casino is legit, make sure the game and bonus selection fits your preferences. If you have time, it’s best to try as many platforms as possible. That guarantees the one you pick best meets your expectations!