NRA CET Exam Languages: latest updates and key points you must know!

Details

The common eligibility test by the National recruitment agency is a test that selects several aspirants for the vacant posts of Group B and C. The Government introduces this exam to simplify the process of applying for various non-gazetted posts for central and state Governments. However, this exam will take place in different languages in different states. So, if you are a government job applicant, this article will help you know about NRA CET exam languages.

Exam languages for NRA CET 2021

As per the NRA board, the CET exams would commence in 12 different Indian Languages. It includes English, Hindi, and ten more languages. In the first schedule, the exam will start with English and Hindi, while in the 8th schedule of the constitution, all other languages will also include.

Further, the CET will have no incompatibility/co-relations with terms of recruitment like domicile, etc. So, if you are a Common eligibility test aspirant, here are 22 official languages that will come in CET.

Languages States in which it is spoke Assamese Assam Gujarati Gujarat Bengali West Bengal Kashmiri Jammu and Kashmir Hindi Northern part of India Malayalam Kerala Kannada Karnataka Odiya Odisha Marathi Maharashtra Sanskrit ShivaMogga district of Karnataka Punjabi Punjab Telugu Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tamil Tamil Nadu Sindhi Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh Urdu Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh Konkani Goa Manipuri Manipur Bodo Assam and Meghalaya Nepali Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh Maithili Bihar and Jharkhand Dogri Jammu and Himachal Pradesh Santhali West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha

The 22 languages in the above table are a part of the 8th schedule of the Indian constitution. However, the NRA CET exam initially would take place in only 12 languages from the above table. And it will include English and Hindi.

Eligibility criteria

If you are a government job competitor, you must be well-aware that every entrance exam for government jobs has distinct eligibility criteria. But for NRA CET, there are no specific criteria. The Union minister declares that the eligibility criteria would be the same as the criteria of 10th, 12th, and graduate students. So, the aspirants don't need to panic if there are any additional eligibility criteria for NRA CET exams.

Further, the exam will commence at three different levels. It includes the 10th Level, 12th Level, and undergraduate level exam. Besides, there are no other changes.

Age-Limit

As per the NRA CET eligibility, the CET's age limit depends on the exams that aspirants want to appear in. For instance, if you appear for SSC exams, the age-limit would be based on the SSC board's criteria. So, there are no modifications in the age-limit as well.

Key points about NRA CET

It is a single prelims exam to select aspirants for IBPS, SSC, and RRB posts.

The Autonomous body NRA will conduct the exam

Aspirants only need to pay a one-time fee for the exam.

It is an online mode of examination.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are all the latest updates to NRA CET exam languages. This exam is a significant move by the Government. This will help aspirants save their time and hassles in appearing for numerous prelim exams.