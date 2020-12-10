NRA CET Exam Languages: latest updates and key points you must know!

- Details
The common eligibility test by the National recruitment agency is a test that selects several aspirants for the vacant posts of Group B and C. The Government introduces this exam to simplify the process of applying for various non-gazetted posts for central and state Governments. However, this exam will take place in different languages in different states. So, if you are a government job applicant, this article will help you know about NRA CET exam languages.
Exam languages for NRA CET 2021
As per the NRA board, the CET exams would commence in 12 different Indian Languages. It includes English, Hindi, and ten more languages. In the first schedule, the exam will start with English and Hindi, while in the 8th schedule of the constitution, all other languages will also include.
Further, the CET will have no incompatibility/co-relations with terms of recruitment like domicile, etc. So, if you are a Common eligibility test aspirant, here are 22 official languages that will come in CET.
|
Languages
|
States in which it is spoke
|
Assamese
|
Assam
|
Gujarati
|
Gujarat
|
Bengali
|
West Bengal
|
Kashmiri
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Hindi
|
Northern part of India
|
Malayalam
|
Kerala
|
Kannada
|
Karnataka
|
Odiya
|
Odisha
|
Marathi
|
Maharashtra
|
Sanskrit
|
ShivaMogga district of Karnataka
|
Punjabi
|
Punjab
|
Telugu
|
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
|
Tamil
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Sindhi
|
Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh
|
Urdu
|
Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh
|
Konkani
|
Goa
|
Manipuri
|
Manipur
|
Bodo
|
Assam and Meghalaya
|
Nepali
|
Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh
|
Maithili
|
Bihar and Jharkhand
|
Dogri
|
Jammu and Himachal Pradesh
|
Santhali
|
West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha
The 22 languages in the above table are a part of the 8th schedule of the Indian constitution. However, the NRA CET exam initially would take place in only 12 languages from the above table. And it will include English and Hindi.
Eligibility criteria
If you are a government job competitor, you must be well-aware that every entrance exam for government jobs has distinct eligibility criteria. But for NRA CET, there are no specific criteria. The Union minister declares that the eligibility criteria would be the same as the criteria of 10th, 12th, and graduate students. So, the aspirants don't need to panic if there are any additional eligibility criteria for NRA CET exams.
Further, the exam will commence at three different levels. It includes the 10th Level, 12th Level, and undergraduate level exam. Besides, there are no other changes.
Age-Limit
As per the NRA CET eligibility, the CET's age limit depends on the exams that aspirants want to appear in. For instance, if you appear for SSC exams, the age-limit would be based on the SSC board's criteria. So, there are no modifications in the age-limit as well.
Key points about NRA CET
- It is a single prelims exam to select aspirants for IBPS, SSC, and RRB posts.
- The Autonomous body NRA will conduct the exam
- Aspirants only need to pay a one-time fee for the exam.
- It is an online mode of examination.
Conclusion
In conclusion, these are all the latest updates to NRA CET exam languages. This exam is a significant move by the Government. This will help aspirants save their time and hassles in appearing for numerous prelim exams.
