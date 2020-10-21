Branded Voices

Mohawk Kahnawake Licenses are big business in Canada

Online gambling is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world today. And since the technological age has dawned, consumers are constantly looking for more convenient, efficient, and simple ways to do things. This is why online gambling has been so successful and at the same time, presents so many challenges in the last few years that governments have tried to define the industry standard by the use of the law, authority bodies, and licenses. The issue that many start-ups and small businesses face is the initial cost of these licenses that do not consider the little man. This is where Kahnawake Licenses come in.

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission was founded in 1996 as a result of the Kahnawake Gaming Law that was put into place by the Mohawk council of the region, which is situated in Canada. The commission licenses several online casino sites, poker rooms, sportsbook sites in conjunction with three land-based poker rooms that operate in the Kahnawake Mohawk’s territory. Although the commission was formed three years’ prior, the laws dealing with interactive gaming were enacted for the first time in 1999.

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission has shared a very simple mission for all and that is fairness and equity. The commission has considered the new business owner which is what makes them so unique. Operators that have huge amounts of capital can afford to pay exorbitant amounts of money for licenses from popular authority bodies however; this is not the case for smaller businesses. The Kahnawake license is not only well respected in Canada, but it boasts having lower costs and no gaming taxes.

Legality Regarding Licenses

The perks of receiving a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission far outweigh any potential cons but it is still not one of the most popular licenses out there. This apprehension might be a result of potential operators being unsure about how legitimate the license is, which is one of the biggest misconceptions out there.

The Mohawk Council and Commission of Kahnawake have remained confident that they have every right to enact the Kahnawake Gaming Law as it makes up part of the aboriginal rights of the tribe. These rights have been respected for hundreds of years in Canada. This was affirmed in 1982 when Canada’s Constitution Law formally recognized the right for aboriginal tribes to enact certain laws in subsection 35(1).

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission and its licenses are so greatly respected in Canada that a Quebec Superior Court Judge ruled in favour of the tribal law in a case that questioned their ability to refuse an operator a permit.

Operator’s Opinion on Kahnawake Licensing

The commission currently licenses over 50 online operators which represent a total of 250 online gambling sites. Operators hold the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, its licenses, and tribal law in high esteem. The most reputable Canadian Casino Group, Casino Rewards, holds a Kahnawake License for its successful brands such as Zodiac Casino or Captain Cooks. How the commission has conducted its business has gone a long way in earning the trust of operators. One of the main benefits of having this kind of license, as highlighted by operators, is that it is well regulated. This means that it offers a wide variety of legitimate and trustworthy payment methods which translates to more ease for customers that use the site. Moreover, the Commission conducts inspections on operators that have already received licenses to ensure that the sites are adhering to the licensing regulations.

The process of receiving a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission is simpler and more straightforward, which means that operators have a clear understanding of what steps need to be taken to acquire one and lastly, the low fees that are required for the quality of service that operators and, in turn, players receive.

A combination of these aspects, in conjunction with others, has led to many of the top online casino sites in Canada being regulated by this Authority body.