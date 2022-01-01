Low Investment Businesses to Start in Alaska

Details

Majestic mountains, the Northern Lights, fishing - these are just a few things that come to mind when envisioning Alaska. But, what might surprise some, is that the state isn’t just a nature lover’s dream, but an excellent place to start a business.

If you’re on the search for some low investment business ideas to start in Alaska, you’re in the right place. Below you’ll discover some intriguing options as well as some other critical information.

7 Low Investment Businesses to Start in Alaska

Car Washing

If you’d like to begin with something simple and budget-friendly, car washing might be ideal. All you need to start are basic tools like clean clothes, soap, and a water bucket. You could even offer to polish the exterior.

Remember, this tends to be a somewhat competitive field - even in slightly secluded Alaska. But people are willing to pay to keep their vehicles in top shape, and if you market yourself right, could find a steady flow of customers.

Pet Care

Countless Alaskans have pets and many need help caring for them. Whether it’s an elderly person unable to get around or a busy worker who can’t be at home often, pet care might just be what they need.

You can provide basic pet care amenities, like dog walking, feeding, and even grooming. While you don’t need to have any special certifications to do so, it might be good to have a business license and insurance to protect you. These show potential clients that you’re serious about the work and can be trusted.

Seafood Exporting

Alaska is one of the top seafood producers in the U.S. making seafood exporting a profitable option.

Because it’s a huge industry here, it’s good to start small. If you have a passion for fishing, go out and catch some seafood that you can sell at local farmers’ markets. This can help you make a small income while getting the word out about your business.

If you decide to do this, you’ll need to apply for a catcher-seller permit. If you plan to hunt for salmon, Alaska also requires that you get a king salmon stamp.

Videography and Photography Services

The Last Frontier is packed with phenomenal places to film or photograph, like Denali National Park and historic Valdez Harbor. Working as a videographer or photographer allows you to travel and document these stunning destinations. You could start a freelance service and take on remote projects. If you prefer to only travel in your county, see if there are any companies close by that might be interested in using your work.

Tour Guide

Alaska is filled with natural and cultural wonders making it a perfect place to start a touring business.

As a local, you can bring visitors to hidden destinations and teach them unknown facts about the state’s history and culture.

If you want to expand your business, even more, try to collaborate with Alaskan businesses. For example, if you want to offer an art tour, connect with artists that your tour group can visit.

Fishing Equipment Sales

Fishing is one of the largest industries in Alaska. If you’d like to make your mark in it, but don’t want to export seafood, consider selling fishing equipment. You could advertise it online, make an online e-commerce site, or offer them at craft markets and fishing shows.

Online Seller

If you’re still unsure as to what you want to do, attempt an online shop. There are plenty of platforms, like Etsy and eBay, where you can list goods. Remember though that some options tend to work better for certain products than others. Etsy is generally ideal for handcrafted items while eBay usually is best for reselling collectibles or refurbished ones.

Protecting Your New Business With Insurance

Starting a new business can be exciting, but you need to legally defend yourself. One of the best ways to guard your company against a serious lawsuit is to ensure it, especially if you’re working with people or someone else’s property. For instance, if you plan to do car washing, you need to make sure you’re covered should the vehicle accidentally be damaged.

Besides this, you’ll also need to invest in Alaska workers comp insurance if you plan to hire employees. This is required under the Alaska Workers’ Compensation Act, even for part-time or temporary workers. If you plan to use subcontractors, you must also make sure that they have proper workers’ compensation insurance. If they don’t, you could legally be held liable.

Even if you don’t have a physical store or are self-employed, you can still protect yourself with worker’s compensation in case you’re injured on the job.

If you’re on the search for some unique low investment business opportunities to start in Alaska, definitely keep these options in mind. They’re not only budget-friendly but an excellent way to fulfill your passions.