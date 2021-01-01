Like Jobs With Targets to Meet? Consider These Careers

If you love to be able to meet targets, you’ll find there are a lot of jobs that are ideal for you. Jobs such as these can help you to get motivated and meet those all-important goals. Let’s take a look at some of the careers that you could consider delving into:

Fundraising Coordinator

A fundraising coordinator is primarily responsible for supporting fundraising programs. They coordinate fundraising strategies and help to ensure that specific goals are developed. They also ask people, businesses, and entities for funds. In addition to this, a fundraising coordinator is also tasked with identifying potential new donors.

People with this position also schedule venues and develop advertising campaigns. There is also the task of overseeing the activities that are held at fundraising events. This job can be quite stressful as there will be clear targets to meet. However, it can also be a lot of fun.

Originating Branch Manager

This is a job that not many people seem to have heard of. However, it is a position that is both competitive and satisfying. Anyone who holds this title will recruit, manage, motivate, and coach a team of staff. In addition to this, an originating branch manager also originates loans, while encouraging their team to meet sales goals.

If this was not enough, anyone who wishes to work in this field will need to ensure that their loan officers comply with both policies and regulations. Typically with a team of five people to manage, being an originating branch manager can be an exciting position.

Inbound Sales

Inbound sales involve taking people who are interested in their products and determining if they’re a good fit. This position focuses on the customer’s needs and ensuring they are given everything they want. It is the job of the salesperson to adapt the customer’s needs to the products they have. In this respect, the salesperson can act as a trusted advisor. They give the customer what they need while also meeting their own sales targets.

Anyone who works in inbound sales is likely to be starting their career in the world of sales. Qualifications for this position are not always required. Rather, there is a need to be successful in your endeavors to meet targets.

Sales Development Rep

Also known as Business Development Reps, Sales Development Reps are wholly responsible for researching, prospecting, and qualifying their leads. SDRs will need to reach out to any leads that may be a good fit. However, this all depends on who they work for. As soon as a lead is qualified, the lead will be given to a sales rep. It is the sales rep who is responsible for either presenting or demonstrating the product.

While Sales Development Reps don’t tend to have a huge target, they are measured on their activity. They will be measured on the number of emails they send and the calls they make.

If you would like to work in a job that has plenty of targets, the above positions could be ideal for you.