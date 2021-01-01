Led lights and the Essex County pledge for a greener tourism

In recent decades, there has been a growing concern about the human kind footprint to the planet. While planes, cars and the like are the first ones to look at, something else can be added to how much energy the incandescent or compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs) consume. Are led lights a solution? Kevin Bently, Essex County Council leader, thinks so. Why is that?

Led lights and the pursuit of sustainability

There is a huge difference between CFLs and LED bulbs when talking about energy saving and sustainability. Even though CFLs consume less energy than incandescent bulbs (the ones patented by Thomas Edison), LEDs are more efficient as it gives a better result at a lower cost in the long run.

It is easy to see why LEDs are better than the others when their functioning is understood. Incandescent bulbs use electricity to produce heat and light from its filament.

CFLs are a bit more complex. Energy Stars explains that they work when “an electric current is driven through a tube containing argon and a small amount of mercury vapor. This generates invisible ultraviolet light that excites a fluorescent coating (called phosphor) on the inside of the tube, which then emits visible light.”

On the other hand, LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) work with semiconductors (diodes) from which the electrical current goes from the anode (+) to the cathode (-). No heat produced in a filament or no mercury vapor used, just light. The 150 watt led high bay lights are a good example of this.

Essex County and the LED street lights

Being aware of this information, the Essex County Council leader said recently that they hope all 128,000 street lights in Essex will be LED-based by 2024. This is part of their plans to create greener tourism in the county.

He explains it eloquently, like this: “We lead by example and we said we would encourage and provide better alternatives for people to travel and live more sustainably, and this we are starting to do”.

To achieve this, they are replacing regular bulbs with LEDs at a rate of 800 per week and they expect to replace 25,000 of them by December, 2021. His idea is giving tourists a well-lit street while being friendly with the environment and saving costs by using LEDs, just like those Lepro offers.

What can be done to contribute?

There are many ways to impact less to the environment that everyone can do while traveling:

Use flights with lesser carbon emissions

Be mindful of how you use your car

Recycle, repair and reuse things

Change CFLs and incandescent bulbs for LEDs

Support places with a green commitment, just like Essex County

Sure, it may sound as if it is not that much, but it can be a great difference when everyone does their part. As the human race becomes more conscious about their impact on the Earth, more and more solutions become available for everyone seeking to travel green and have a green life.