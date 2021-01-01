Find Your Linguistic Talent in a Foreign Tongue With Online Portuguese Tutors

Details

Portuguese can be a truly fascinating foray. It brings with it a unique culture with linguistic quirks that make learning Portuguese fun and engaging for English speakers. And now, when it comes to untangling its unique pronunciations, tough phrases, and surprising translations, you have help from Eurekly. There you can find online Portuguese tutors to guide you through the language since your English-speaking instincts can stand in your way, initially.

In a recent study from the University of Pittsburgh, researchers found that there was a surprising difficulty that English speakers encounter when learning Portuguese as a second language. English speakers made more pronunciation errors in their speaking of unfamiliar words in Portuguese than those who also had a background in Spanish. It seems that, at first, your customary way of speaking and expressing may block your fluency in Portuguese without the right instruction from a teacher with an attentive ear.

Unfortunately, traditional settings may not be equipped to deal with this problem facing English speakers who are learning Portuguese. Classrooms are typically filled to the brim with students, and individual attention to your speaking and pronunciation may be incredibly limited compared to the experience you get with a private tutor.

In that way, convenient, private tutoring may turn out to be one of the best resources you have to pick up Portuguese with speed and ease. The key is knowing where to look to make learning Portuguese easy for English speakers.

Finding Tutors With Skill and Sense

When people think of private tutoring, one of their first thoughts is the outlandish amount of money they might pay for individual instruction. No matter how experienced or professional and personable a tutor might be, the idea of paying high fees for quality teaching in Portuguese can be decidedly off-putting. But some new resources have emerged that change that first and foremost impression that private tutors are expensive and unattainable.

Eurekly.com, for example, offers Portuguese tutoring starting as low as $10 per session. While some tutors with more experience will charge more, native Portuguese speakers with an approachable style and good ear can certainly help English speakers progress through the challenges of pronunciation that primarily block them from fluency in the beginning. And, with resources like Eurekly, you can find tutors of all kinds that will match your personality, your schedule, and your budget for the best and most rewarding learning experience.

A tutor is one of the best ways to help you overcome the difficulty of learning Portuguese as an English speaker, and you can follow some very simple steps to find the best tutor for your needs in the guide to using Eurekly below.

Opening Your Options (and Schedule)

Eurekly offers many ways to filter, search, and sort through the tutors available to teach you Portuguese. Because of this, it’s a great way to see all your options and make the best educational choice. If, for instance, you need tutoring immediately for a test or exam, you can find a tutor on the spot with an “instant” session. Or, you can choose to test out tutors with ample time through “trial” sessions. And, of course, you can then schedule appointments with these tutors with a full view of their calendar.

All these options make tutoring work better for you, and they give you more control of your education as well as your time. Whether you’re a busy student who needs on-the-spot help or a full-time employee who wants to fit Portuguese into their daily routine—there’s a way for Eurekly tutors to suit your preferences and needs. Once you find your ideal tutoring arrangement, you can start to enjoy the advanced learning technology Eurekly offers through its virtual classrooms.

Enjoying Custom Virtual Classrooms

After the simplicity of searching for and scheduling sessions with tutors—you can start to enjoy the actual learning experience of getting tutoring for Portuguese through Eurekly’s helpful technology. You’ll find every capability you need at your fingertips, including sharing screens, taking notes, recording audio, reading files, and attaching work. The result is a seamless session in which nothing gets between you and the Portuguese language. For an online experience, it’s as immersive as it gets.

Begin Portuguese Tutoring With Eurekly!

Eager students and expert tutors connect through Eurekly on a wide array of subjects. The platform was built to create an experience of private learning that is as accessible as it is advanced, giving students of every skill level and budget the chance to learn from the best tutors online.

With a helpful, personal guide, you can overcome the challenge of learning Portuguese as an English speaker. Discover a new, better way to find private tutors online.