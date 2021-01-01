Is Political Independence Of Bitcoin An Advantage Or Disadvantage?

The arrival of bitcoin in the mainstream marketplace assisted multinational companies and significant players in acknowledging the actual potential of cryptographic cash. Not merely bitcoin but every other cryptographic cash is acquired with a considerable market capitalization.

However, bitcoin Maximalism has made bitcoin superior over any other cryptocurrency and virtual asset. The mere query of investors and novice crypto enthusiasts regarding bitcoin is that whether decentralized characters of bitcoin are an advantage or disadvantage.

Bitcoin is a politically free cryptocurrency. It was the first-ever cryptocurrency or digital model to be equipped with such technologies as bitcoin is embedded with some computing entities that collectively compose a peer-to-peer network of nodes. Below mentioned is an utter portion demonstrating the fact whether bitcoin decentralization is an advantage or disadvantage over cryptocurrency careers. So what are you waiting for? Let's have a look.

What is decentralization?

Decentralization of bitcoin is referred to as the noninvolvement of any centric party and government authorities in the network. Fiat currencies are regulated and authorized by the centric parties and government authorities; all the more, every transaction commencing these fiat currencies is monitored by the government authorities.

However, in contrast to fiat currencies, bitcoin is not subjected to such progression; rather than being operated by two or three significant entities and few minor entities, bitcoin is subjected to a gigantic set of entities that are responsible for monitoring, regulating, and authorizing the network. The network of entities is referred to as peer to peer. In a nutshell, the peer-to-peer network assists bitcoin in achieving decentralization.

Is decentralization an Advantage?

There is a drastic difference between fiat currencies and privately mined cryptographic cash; decentralization is one of the significant differences between these two. Evidently, the decentralization of bitcoin is an advantage for bitcoin, as it makes bitcoin more robust in contrast to the fiat currencies; you might be wondering how. Here are some of the reasons why the decentralization of bitcoin claims an advantage over the fiat currencies; let's have a look.

Anonymity!

The anonymity of bitcoin is one of the prominent features led by the decentralization of bitcoin. You might be familiar with the fact that traditional banking systems and domestic banks reveal a massive set of personal details while making transactions, such as banking name, mobile number, and account number.

However, while both accepting and making transactions in the bitcoin network, your identity is utterly anonymous as the mere detail revealed by the bitcoin network is your wallet address. Suppose you want to receive funds in your bitcoin wallet; you just need to provide your wallet address to the sender and nothing else.

The sender will insert the wallet address in your bitcoin wallet and will transfer funds to your bitcoin wallet in such a way you can keep your identity private while making the transition in the bitcoin complex. If bitcoin had been backed up by the central entities, it would be a requisite sample of personal details before making the transaction as these centric entities are further subjected to other third parties.

Transaction cost

The transaction potential of both of these ecosystems varies drastically from each other. As there is a specific limit to making transactions in the traditional banking systems, however in the scenario of bitcoin, there is no such limit as you can transfer as many funds you want, and Elon musk was also stunned by this fact. The prominent reason behind the fact is that bitcoin does not follow the rules stated by the government authorities and national banks.

Not only transaction potential and size but the cost of transaction correspondingly differ from each other to an exceeding extent. As a traditional banking system, transferring fiat currencies to the recipient charges a gigantic amount of buck, especially in international transactions.

All the more, not only sender but the recipient correspondingly have to pay the transaction fees. However, in the network of bitcoin, the recipient is not required to pay any transaction fees; all the more, the transaction fees levied by the trustable exchange and bitcoin wallet are just nominal.

To sum up, yes, bitcoin decentralization is an advantage over fiat currencies.