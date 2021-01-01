Intelligence Augmentation: AI’s Useful Sibling

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has split the scientific community. On the one hand, we have scientists who see the potential in this new technology. Opposing such scientists are experts who believe we should not create something we cannot control.

These conflicting opinions make it difficult for the layperson to decide whether AI is good or bad. The truth, however, is that it’s a moot point. AI is already an integral part of our lives.

We use AI when:

Scheduling appointments

Searching for information

Performing tedious tasks

Making price comparisons

And much more

Considering how beneficial technology is, it's time to rethink how we view it. Intelligence Augmentation (IA) may prove the way to win the cynics over. In this post, we look at the advantages of IA and how it might affect you.

Why Intelligence Augmentation?

AI replaces human intelligence in certain areas. A chatbot, for example, may replace a live consultant to answer client queries. It's not an ideal situation, but it does allow companies to streamline their workforce. The downside is that the employees suffer, and so does customer satisfaction.

Look at a technical help desk, for example. When customers place a query with a bot, they must use the correct terminology. The bot has to understand the query and explain the situation. The more complex the query, the harder it is for the bot to resolve the issue.

Over the last few years, it’s become quite clear that AI on its own is not the solution in every situation. Instead, today's AI marketplace focuses on something new - intelligence augmentation.

What is Intelligence Augmentation?

Intelligence augmentation is the use of artificial intelligence to improve human capabilities. Machines are working with humans for the betterment of both. Top-performing service teams today use A-based tools that help them resolve customer queries faster. They may, for example, use an AI-based tool to collate information about the customer from several systems.

IA levels up the service. It’s able to record all commonly asked questions and the correct answers. When the consultant queries an issue, the machine takes seconds to scan all the information. It may even provide additional related information to enhance the experience.

Why not stick to artificial intelligence only?

There are many areas in which businesses will hand over functions to AI completely. Tedious tasks such as reconciling the bank statements and answering the same question over and over again are ideal for AI.

At present, however, AI skills are limited. They’re advancing all the time thanks to machine learning, but there's still no replacement for a human mind.

Despite this, there's been a considerable backlash against machine learning. Employees are convinced that machines will take their jobs eventually. This leads to distrust of new AI systems and potential sabotage.

Intelligence augmentation, on the other hand, focuses on supporting the employee. IA systems will not replace employees, but rather improve their productivity and job satisfaction.

Will AI replace the human worker?

Hollywood has reinforced the idea that machines are dangerous and will want to take over the world. We’re not here to debate the merits of this argument, especially as it's unlikely to occur during our lifetimes.

It is true that there are many functions today that machines perform better, faster, and more accurately. Statistics, however, show that humans will play an increasingly important role in the future.

Experts predict that AI will have a significant impact between 2017 and 2037:

AI will replace 7 million human workers.

AI will also generate a total of 7.2 million jobs for human workers.

When you consider things that way, AI will create more jobs than it destroys. The form those jobs take will, however, be very different from what went before.

AI is, therefore, not cataclysmic for the human worker. It does, however, herald significant change. By starting to incorporate IA into operations now, businesses can prepare their employees.

The Future is Bright

The world’s first “substantial” computer occupied a floor space of over 1800 square feet. It could actually store one bit of information on a component the size of a thumb. Fast-forward until today, and we have flash drives that store vastly more information.

Can you imagine the reaction of those scientists if someone had explained flash drives, the cloud, or terabytes of data, or the modern smartphone? They, too, may have had concerns, but could never have imagined how far it would go.

We could be facing a similar situation with AI. Instead of machines taking over, it makes more sense for them to engage in IA. By helping humans become the best they can be, machines ensure constant innovation and improvement to themselves.