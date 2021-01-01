How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone [3 easy solutions]

Details

Method 1. Transfer WhatsApp Conversations from Android to iPhone with Backuptrans

Backuptrans is another tool that can help you manage WhatsApp data. With Backuptrans Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer Tool, you can transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone (compatible with iOS 4.2 to 10). To transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, you need to confirm whether you want to use the same WhatsApp account first. If yes, you will also need to change the SIM card to the new iPhone.

The steps to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with Backuptrans are as follows:

Step 1. After installing Backuptrans, launch it and connect your Android and iPhone to the computer with stable USB cables.

Step 2. If it is recognized successfully, a pop-up window will appear on your Android phone. Click the "Back up my data" button.

Step 3. Go back to your computer, in the software click "OK" to start the WhatsApp backup process on the Android device.

Step 4. Once done, you will be able to see Android WhatsApp data on your computer.

Step 5. If you want to use the same WhatsApp account on your iPhone, it is time to transfer the SIM card to iPhone from Android. If not, just skip to step 6.

Step 6. Log into the WhatsApp account on the iPhone and close the WhatsApp application for the program to access the WhatsApp data on your iPhone.

Step 7. On your computer, right-click the Android device from the left side, choose Transfer messages from Android to iPhone. From the list that appears, select the iPhone device to which you want to transfer WhatsApp messages, and then click Confirm to start the transfer.

Pros

WhatsApp data can be transferred successfully with some effort.

Cons

It is rather a one-time-use tool, as it does not support WhatsApp backup for iPhone, so once the transfer is complete, the tool cannot be used on iPhone.

This software appeared to me more than ten pop-up windows when I connected the device. Device detection and user experience are relatively poor.

The instructions for this tool are somewhat confusing and it is not a completely straightforward way.

Method 2. How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with Switch to iOS (Free)

Move to iOS (Move to iOS) is an application for Android, which allows you to migrate the content of your Android device automatically. This means that not only transfer WhatsApp from Android, but all the data on your Android device.

Step 1. On your Android device, navigate to Google Play, search and download Go to iOS on your Android.

download Switch to iOS on Android

Step 2. On your new iPhone, it will create a private Wi-Fi network and search for the closest Android device on which the Go iOS app is running.

Step 3. A security code will appear, you enter it on iPhone. The app will start transferring your content, saving it to the right places.

Step 4. Once the transfer is complete, you can start using your new device.

Pros

Without any expense.

Cons

You must make many attempts, it often fails.

The transfer could take more than 1 hour.

You must connect the Wi-Fi network generated by iPhone, it cannot be exhausted during the transfer.

See what users say:

Method 3. Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone by exporting chats (Free)

In essence, you can export WhatsApp chats to your iPhone with the Export Chat feature of the WhatsApp application. Please note that you can only transfer the chats one by one, so it will take a long time. Here's how to do it:

Step 1. On your Android device, open WhatsApp and select the WhatsApp chat that you want to transfer to iPhone.

Step 2. Go to Settings> More> Export chat, you will see a lot of applications that you can export the chat to, choose the one that you can easily access from your iPhone. Here we use email as an example.

Step 3. Choose whether you want to attach media or not. If you decide to send the media files, they will be sent and added as attachments.

Step 4. Fill in the necessary information, such as your email account, and then hit the Send icon.

send whatsapp chats via email

Step 5. You will be able to view the chats as log files from your iPhone's email application, but you will not be able to read them in the WhatsApp application.

whatsapp export chat function read log files

Pros

It is a practical way to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone.

Save your WhatsApp chats / media files on your computer for free.

Cons

You cannot transfer all WhatsApp chats simultaneously.

You cannot bring the messages to your WhatsApp account, because the chats will be attached as a .txt document.

This method also limits the number of messages that you can transfer: you can email up to 10,000 latest messages with attachments; Without multimedia files, you can send 40,000 messages by email.

Well, after analyzing these 3 ways to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone, surely you are already clear which is the best solution for you. At the end, we conclude the characteristics of each one for your reference.