How to plan a Sea Change

For many people, the draw of the sea is powerful enough that they need to start planning a sea change. It’s understandable, the sea is usually inviting, there is an abundance of water sports and activities to do in the area, and shows like Sea change remind you of how powerful and rewarding community life can be.

If you are thinking of undertaking sea change then you need to start planning today!

Research First

You should never undertake a sea change on a whim. You need to look at the locations on offer and assess what opportunities there are. For example, what employment opportunities are there in the town, do you need schools and if so, what is available?

You also need to consider your budget and what you can afford at the sea. In many cases, if you are leaving the city, you’ll be able to get a nice place. But you may never be able to afford to move back to the city, unless you start doing the Surf Life Saving Australia lottery and get lucky!

You need to be confident that you are moving for the right reasons and that you’ll be happy there.

Visit the Place

Once you have narrowed down your search to a specific town you’ll want to visit it several times. Ideally, in and out of season. This will help you to see what the town is really like. After all, the hustle and bustle of summer may give way to a feeling of isolation in the winter.

It’s a good idea to find out where the locals go and visit these spots. Not only will this make it feel more like you live there instead of being on holiday, but you’ll also get to chat to them about the good and the bad points.

Choose A Property Carefully

In general, city properties are worth much more and this can make it seem like you are getting a lot for your money. However, you need to visit a property several times to ensure it is right for you. Property tends to take longer to sell and this gives you time to be certain it is the right location and has the right facilities. You will then need to negotiate before committing. Don’t be afraid to put in a low offer, you never know what they will accept.

Consider Renting First

If you are making a sea change and don’t know the town well then rent first. This gives you a chance to be certain that the sea is the right lifestyle for you. It also helps you to find the area that you would prefer to live in and search for the right house. Doing it this way greatly reduces the likelihood of you making a bad decision and finding yourself stuck in a seaside town.

Don’t forget, getting friendly with the locals and becoming part of the community is essential if you want to enjoy your new life by the sea.