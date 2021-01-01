How to optimize your online store for search

Details

When you run an eCommerce site, it is important to make sure that you are doing everything possible to optimize it for search engines. Organic traffic is one of the best long-term options for growing your revenue.

Most eCommerce sites are focused on their customers, not the search engines. The majority of these stores have a great experience for shoppers, but when it comes to ranking well in Google and other major search engines they don't always succeed. In order to rank higher in search results, you need to be aware of your SEO strategy and optimize accordingly.

Why SEO matters in eCommerce

SEO is important for eCommerce stores for a few reasons. The first reason is that most people use search engines to find products and services. In fact, according to a study by Google, 61% of online shoppers start their product search on a search engine.

So if your eCommerce store isn't showing up on the search results page, it's going to be very difficult for customers to find you.

The second reason is that SEO will help your eCommerce store show up higher in search results. The Google algorithm is updated over 500 times a year, and the website that ranks highest on the search results page is not always the one with the best product.

This articles will cover the basics but if you’re into advanced tactics, have a look at private blog networks and PBN hosting to really crush your competition.

How to Optimize Your eCommerce Site for Search Engines

There are eight main areas that you should focus on when optimizing your eCommerce store for search engines.

1. Determine your target keyword for each page

This part is probably the most important. You need to determine what keyword you want your store’s pages to rank for. This can be done through a process of research and analysis.

You can use tools such as Google Ads Keyword Planner, Google Trends, SEMrush, and Ahrefs to help you find keywords that have low competition but high traffic potential.

Once you have determined your target keywords, make sure to use it throughout the page. In the title of your page, in the header tags, and in the body text. You can use SurferSEO if you’d like some help.

2. Optimize your titles for click-through

If you want to optimize your eCommerce site for search engines, you need to make sure that each page has a unique title. Titles are one of the most important aspects to determine how well you rank in Google because they show up on the search engine results pages (SERPs) and affect the click-through rate.

The key is not having a long title, but making sure it includes your target keyword. If you can get a phrase in the title that has high search volume, then even better!

3. Optimize your meta description

Meta description is information that isn't seen on the page itself but is instead used to help search engines understand what the page is about.

The meta description should be used as a way to preview the content on your page for search engines. This will allow searchers who are looking at their results in Google or Bing to get an idea of what they can expect when clicking through. Your goal with this section is to make sure that it accurately reflects the content on your page.

4. Use SEO-friendly URLs

So now that you know how to title your page and describe it in the meta data, we can move on to URLs.

The first thing you want to do is make sure that your URL contains a keyword from your content. This will help Google understand what the page is about at a glance without even clicking on it.

In addition, you want to make sure that your URL is easy to read. This means avoiding symbols and using dashes instead of underscores. For example, a bad URL would look like this: mywebsite.com/products?page=1234 . A good URL would look like this: mywebsite.com/products/dog-leash.

Again, you want to be consistent across your site so that Google knows what to expect.

5. Improve User-Experience

One of the most important things you want to do is focus on improving the user-experience on your site. This means making sure that all of your pages are easy to navigate and load quickly.

You also want to make sure that all of your images are properly optimized so they don't slow down the page. In addition, you should use descriptive file names so that people know what they're looking at.

Finally, you want to make sure that your site is mobile-friendly. With more and more people using their phones to shop online, it's important that your site can be viewed correctly on all devices.

When it's about optimizing your eCommerce site for search engines, another crucial factor to think about is the speed of your website's loading. Nobody likes to wait around for a page to load, so it's important that you take measures to speed up your site. One great way to do this is by using a managed WooCommerce hosting if you’re using WordPress.

6. Use Social Media

Social media is another great way to improve your site's SEO. By creating social media profiles for your business and linking them back to your site, you can help improve your site's ranking.

In addition, social media is a great way to connect with your customers and drive traffic back to your site.

Make sure that you're using high-quality images and providing valuable content that people will want to share. This will help increase your reach and attract new customers.

7. Use Analytics to Track Results

Finally, it's important to use analytics to track the results of your SEO efforts. This will help you determine which strategies are working and which ones aren't.

By tracking your results in Google Analytics, you can make data-driven decisions that will help you maximize your efforts.

8. Produce high-quality content

Last but not least, one of the most important things you can do for your eCommerce site to produce high-quality content. This means writing in a way that is clear, concise, and easy to understand.

In addition, you want to make sure that your content is up-to-date and relevant to what people are searching for. This will help you rank higher in the search engines and attract more visitors to your site.

If you've followed these guidelines, then you should see an improvement in the rankings of your site on Google search results pages. Keep in mind that SEO is an ongoing process, so you need to continue to work on these strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

Final Words

SEO is a complex process, but following these tips will help you get started on the right foot. Remember to always test and measure your results so that you can continue optimizing your site for the best possible results.

SEO is not a one-time event, you need to continually work on your strategies to stay ahead of the competition. By following the tips, we have mentioned above, you'll be well on your way to optimizing your eCommerce site for search engines.