How to motivate yourself to write a thesis

You are a student and you have to submit a dissertation, master's thesis, or doctoral thesis. Or simply an essay that you can't get enough of, but that you need to pass your studies. Where do you get the motivation to finish an essay when you are at a dead-end, how do you overcome the dangerous temptation of procrastination?

This post is for all of you. To those of you who have spent sleepless nights, drinking coffee by the light of a lamp for days on end. We would like to share some motivation tips to finish a thesis or long-term paper.

Time planning, the key to finishing a thesis or other paper

You're looking for motivation to finish your thesis, or maybe you've made it this far because you've set yourself a demanding deadline to finish your work. You may have set yourself the goal of finishing a thesis in one month, two months, six months, or whatever time you have in your head right now.

Why is time so important when it comes to finishing a thesis? Depending on how much time you give yourself, you will know how to plan your working day. If the time is indeterminate, your work each day will also be indeterminate, so you will tend to procrastinate and leave things for another day because there is no hurry.

If the time is determined, but the delivery date is too close, then you are probably living a stressful time, which will not necessarily be bad, but perhaps it should lead you to ask yourself if your goal is really achievable or if you should modify it.

In any case, we want you to understand the value of the time you give yourself as the essential point before planning anything. Without planning you will not achieve results, and without having clear completion dates, your project will be extended sine die, Latin expression we use to say that something is postponed, extended.

Motivation tips to finish a thesis and avoid procrastination

Procrastination, defined as the action or habit of delaying activities or situations that should be attended to. replacing them with other more irrelevant or enjoyable situations can be a danger to everyone because it leads us to think that we are working, when in fact we are just wasting time.

If you have trouble focusing and concentrating, we recommend these 4 strategies to stop procrastinating. With this in mind, let's take a look at some motivation tips to finish a thesis and prevent procrastination from slowing down our work.

1. Plan your time

As we have noted, time planning is essential if you want to be motivated to finish a thesis. The fact of seeing that you master your schedule will make you feel especially comfortable with yourself since everything is going according to plan.

Try to start every day at the same time and finish every day at the same time. Sometimes it may be necessary to take advantage of "peaks of inspiration" at times when everything seems to be flowing, but keep in mind that if you extend your effort until the wee hours of the morning, you may not perform well enough the next day.

In any case, look for the method that best suits you, but with a start and end time so that you can have a sense of control that motivates you to continue.

In any case, look for the method that best suits you, but with a start and end time so that you can have a sense of control that motivates you to continue.

2. Establish a workspace

The workspace is also key to motivating you to finish a thesis. Maybe you don't feel good in the place where you are doing it. You would like to go somewhere else for a while to do it. Or maybe you're working from your desk at home. But you could use a comfortable space like a good library to work in.

Find the place where you perform best, where it takes you the least amount of time to get to work. A place where you can stay focused, without having to move from place to place every so often.

3. Structure your thesis while you research

Some would say that it is impossible to give a structure to your thesis until you have spent a long time researching. In any case, every thesis should begin with a plan or table of contents. A roadmap that explains the development of the research we are going to carry out.

Without that previous structure, even if we modify it later, it would be impossible to have a clear work agenda that allows us to achieve our goal.

Your way of organizing your work should be appropriate for serious scientific research. A thesis does not consist, as you know, in repeating the conclusions of other authors. It is about knowing and explaining the background information but providing new research or a new approach that has not been done so far.

4. Divide the tasks according to thematic blocks

One of the big problems when writing a thesis is that we do not divide the tasks well. Papers that involve research can be the most arduous. Sometimes they may mean that you have to travel continuously to archives, libraries, institutions, etc. to carry out your paper.

In such a case, we advise you to divide your work into blocks so that the fieldwork does not interfere with the writing. Do all the fieldwork first, with good planning and trying to shorten the time. Try to collect as much data as possible, bearing in mind that later it will be more cumbersome to review the same bibliography or the same files to complete the work.

The last important thing is that you need to think in the present and trust yourself. Your problem with doing a thesis may be that you are only looking at how much time you have left to finish. You need to learn to live in the present and trust yourself instead of living in the future.