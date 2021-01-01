How to Modernize Your Home

Letting your home become outdated not only takes away its overall appeal but means you may encounter maintenance problems. No one wants peeling paint and broken furniture, which is why our homes need some well-deserved TLC if they look run down. After all, they provide a roof over our heads! Modernising your home can improve your overall quality of life. Not only will it save you money on household bills, but it will increase the selling value of your home. Let's take a look at what you can do to modernise your home.

Furniture & Decor

Buying or even upcycling your old furniture can improve the way your home looks. You don't have to spend loads of money, just focus on what needs improving. It could be a new seat, sofa or coffee table! Work in different patterns and textures to give your home a new life. Scroll through Pinterest to see the latest trends you can adapt into your homes, like Japandi or Scandi. Golden accents are on-trend, so why not incorporate some golden decor?

Bring the outdoors in with some houseplants! They are a great way to inject some life into your home. They are also good for your well-being too! Take a look at the biophilic design for some inspiration!

Flooring

Replacing your floor can change the entire look of your home. However, there are things you need to consider before choosing your floor. First, is the type of household you have. If you have a large household with pets and children, it's no doubt that certain rooms in your home will get messier than others. In this case, choose a water-resistant and scratch-proof floor like laminate flooring and vinyl flooring. They come in a range of styles, colours, textures and imitate the beauty of hardwood. What's not to love? But if you're willing to spend a bit of money, choose solid wood or engineered wood flooring. Not only are these floors luxurious, but they also last you a lifetime.

Walls

If your walls are looking a bit tired, give them a new life with a fresh lick of paint. You'd be surprised how much it can change a room! If you want to go a step further, buy some textured wallpaper and have a feature wall in your living room. Decorate your walls with mirrors, pictures and wall hangings to show your personality.

Here are some simple and easy ways you can do to modernise your home. Whether your budget is big or small, it's easily doable! Let us know what you think in the comments below!