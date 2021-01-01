How to make an investment in bitcoins? A beginners’ guide!

Bitcoin has become a popular investment nowadays as its high demand and increasing market value have attracted investors worldwide. But most people have some confusion related to the process of investing in bitcoins. So, if you want to make an easy investment, you can simply follow these steps and earn good profits.

What do you need to know before buying bitcoins?

Buying and investing in bitcoins is a simple process that could change lives but before you start with it, there are some basic things that you need to know about. The two most important things that you need to have before purchasing bitcoins are; a bitcoin exchange and a bitcoin wallet. Bitcoin exchange is a platform that allows you to purchase bitcoins using fiat currency and get the bitcoins deposited to your digital wallet. A Bitcoin wallet is a digital vault in which you can store bitcoins and protect them from online threats such as hacking, phishing, malware, etc. Several steps are involved in making a bitcoin investment, and these are mentioned in the following paragraphs.

Step 1 – Get a bitcoin wallet

Bitcoin is a virtual currency, so you cannot keep it in your vault or bank account. So, the first thing you need to arrange before investing in bitcoins is a bitcoin wallet. It is a digital wallet used for storing bitcoins and making safe and easy transactions all over the world. It is the most crucial step in investing in bitcoins as there are several bitcoin wallets, and each one of them has different functions. So, you need to do some research, learn about different types of wallets, and pick the one that offers the most suitable, convenient, and excellent features.

The main purpose behind using a wallet is to safeguard bitcoins from online attackers. So, if you are a beginner, you must choose a reliable and well-reputed bitcoin wallet. Some of the crucial features that you need to consider while making your decision are private keys access, security features, fees and charges, user interface, and technology used by the wallet.

Step 2 – Sign up with a bitcoin exchange

Bitcoin cannot be purchased in any store or shop as it is a decentralized cryptocurrency. There are several online methods to purchase bitcoins, and one of them is through online bitcoin exchanges. These online platforms allow bitcoin buyers and sellers to connect and trade bitcoins. So, if you want to invest in bitcoins, you need to find a reliable bitcoin exchange and create an account on it. Creating an account on exchange is a lot different than opening a bank account. With the bank account, you need to visit the bank, complete a lot of formalities and paperwork.

But creating an account on a bitcoin exchange is quite simple as all you need to do is provide you personal and financial details and verify your ID proof. Once the verification process is completed, your account is created on the exchange, and you are all set to purchase and sell bitcoins online with great convenience.

Step 3 – Connect a payment option

Investing in bitcoin means purchasing them, and it is obvious that to do that, you need to make the payment. So, after choosing a bitcoin exchange, you need to choose your preferred payment method and link it to your account. There are different types of payment methods that you can use for buying bitcoins, such as credit card, debit card, PayPal, etc. Each one of these methods has its own pros and cons. So, you must consider them all and pick the one that fits the most to your needs and requirements.

For instance, a credit card is an excellent payment method that you can use to purchase bitcoins, but it has quite a lower threshold for making purchases which increases the chances for your transaction to get blocked by the bank. So, you must consider all the factors and choose the most convenient payment method to purchase bitcoins with ease and comfort.

Step 4 – Invest in bitcoins

After connecting a payment method, you are ready to make your first investment in bitcoins. You can enter the number of bitcoins, make a payment, and complete the purchase. Bitcoins will be transferred to your wallet.