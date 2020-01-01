Branded Voices

How to Identify The Quality of The Caviar

Origin of Caviar:

Caviar comes from the lightly salted, unfertilized eggs of the sturgeon, a prehistoric fish that swam the waters of our earth while the dinosaurs still roamed. The critically endangered beluga, the largest sturgeon, can live for more than 100 years, and its roe tastes of oil, brine, and money

Caviar is considered one of the most perfect foods in the world. A dish that shows where it came from and how it was processed, rather than what the chef did to it. If I have some extra dollars, I eat caviar in the morning, afternoon and night. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the reserves of the Caspian Sea, Beluga, Sevruga, and Osetra, Sturgeon fell. The state's monopoly on fishing was shattered and the sturgeon catch became a viable option for all.

Once upon a time, the best wild caviar was caught wild, but more and more fishing was endangered due to which the government regulated... Now there is hardly any wild caught sturgeon caviar on the planet. Until 2005, the Americans banned the import of beluga, and even countries along the Caspian border, such as Iran and Russia, now cultivate most of their caviar artificially. In recent years, beluga caviar has become extremely rare, purchased illegally in some countries, and is expensive. In fact, the beluga aga fish is protected as an endangered species in the United States under the "Endangered Species Act," which bans the import, export, and international sale of caviar. This means that almost every single sturgeon egg on the market these days comes from a fish farm. You can buy a variety of Caviar from Caspianmonarque also at a market competitive price.

Classification/Identifying Qualities:

Caviar is usually classified by its bead size and texture for example large, sturdy beads that pop into your mouth are more rare, and thus more expensive and tasty .As a general rule, more mild flavored caviar are more rare. However, the species of fish, how it was raised, and how the caviar was treated and matured, it greatly enhances the final taste. These are relatively inexpensive, but still a good idea to start with high quality caviar. Try it carefully and thoughtfully, find out what you like about it. Do you like butter rich and crazy taste? Or maybe a more obvious fish and saltiness ? Once you can answer these questions, you will be better prepared to identify the right caviar that suits your personal preferences.

The quality of caviar is known for its saltiness process, classification and price, as well as the size, texture and taste of eggs. Level 1 caviar represents a high-quality product, including large and whole eggs, which have a strong gloss and excellent taste. The name of level 2 caviar indicates that although the taste may be good, some beads may not have as good integrity or texture as level 1 caviar. Although color coding is part of the grading and marking process, the color does not necessarily affect the nature of the caviar. Nevertheless, light golden caviar (Almas Caviar) is still rare and highly sought after, so it is more expensive than other colors of caviar.