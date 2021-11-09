How to Choose the Right Platform For DevSecOps?

Details

The following article offers insight into some of the factors one should consider when evaluating security automation platforms.





DevSecOps is a term that has been mentioned within software development and security circles lately. It is the idea of creating a more secure application ecosystem through technology and automation. It can be overwhelming to select a platform for use with such automation.

An Introduction to DevSecOps

At its core, DevSecOps is about striving for more secure code. For software, this means taking proactive steps during design, development, testing, and deployment to ensure vulnerabilities are hard or impossible to create.

For security, this means integrating security tasks into the software development process and automating wherever possible.

Here are a few considerations for choosing a platform for DevSecOps.

Size of Your Organization and IT Infrastructure

One of the first considerations is the size and complexity of your organization. The platform you choose must handle the number of users and devices that need to be protected.

If your organization is small, it might be best to use an on-premise solution. However, if you have a large company with complex IT infrastructure or a hybrid model between public cloud and on-premise, then using a cloud vendor may be ideal.

Types of Threats You Want to Protect Against

According to research, data breaches resulted in 36 billion records being exposed in the first three quarters of 2020. There are many different threats, and each platform offers different capabilities. So, it’s important to choose a platform that offers protection against the types of threats that you want protection against.

For example, if you are looking for a platform that can guard your company against ransomware attacks, you should consider a solution that includes features like sandboxing and behavior analysis.

Amount of Code Under Management

The platform you choose must manage all the code applications under development by your organization. It will help ensure that new code is handled correctly from a security perspective, reducing the chance of vulnerabilities being introduced into production apps.

In addition, some platforms will enable you to gain visibility for all the code running across your infrastructure, which can be critical for threat hunting and identifying any issues.

How Much Automation Do You Need?

Automation is one of the top advantages of using a platform for DevSecOps. However, not all platforms offer the same level of automation.

Some platforms are more configurable and allow you to automate more tasks, while others are more limited in what they can automate. It is essential to consider how much automation you need to be productive.

Integration with Existing Tools and Processes

How integrated does the platform need to be with your existing tools and processes? If you are using an existing security tool, such as a SIEM, then the platform you choose should easily integrate with that tool.

Also, the platform should work with those processes if you have existing processes in places, such as change management or release management.

Ease of Use

Another critical consideration is how easy the platform is to use. You don't want an overly complex platform that is difficult to learn. Look for a platform with an intuitive interface and easy navigation.

Ability to Meet Compliance and Regulatory Requirements

One factor that may weigh heavily on your chosen platform is compliance and regulatory requirements. For example, if you are required to meet HIPAA or PCI DSS compliance, you will need to choose a platform that meets those requirements.

Support

Another important consideration is the level of support that the platform provider offers. You should look for a platform with a good reputation for providing timely and accurate support. You should ensure that the platform provider has a robust training program to help get your team up and running quickly.

Pricing

Finally, you will want to consider the platform's total cost of ownership (TCO). You don't want an overly expensive platform that is burdensome to your IT budget.

You should select a platform that provides good value for what you pay. And remember: sometimes, better quality, features, services, and support will cost a bit extra.

So, what is the cost of compromising your data? What does it cost to recover from a breach? And what about the business impact of losing customer trust due to poor security practices? These are the questions you should ask yourself before you make your decision.

By considering the points mentioned in this article, you can make a more informed decision and find the best-suited platform for your organization.