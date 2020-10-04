Branded Voices

How to Choose the Right Day of the Week to Go to the Casino?

Gamblers have many superstitions. They believe that certain items bring luck. They think some tables make them earn more. There are lucky numbers and types of bets. They believe that the result will be better if they roll the dice in a certain way. We could extend the list, but you get what we mean: gamblers believe in many things that have no scientific basis. All of these are generally called gambler's fallacy, and it is possible to evaluate the “lucky” days in this category.

Almost every gambler thinks it would be better to go to the casino on a certain day of the week (or even a specific time). So, does this belief have a basis? Maybe you will be surprised, but yes, going to the casinos on certain days and hours can make you more advantageous. However, this advantage is probably not what you think. We explain this in detail below and find out if choosing a specific day to gamble will really change something.

Why Do They Think Some Days Are Much Better for Gambling?

This belief is based on the idea that casinos change the payout rate of games on certain days and times. So gamblers, for example, think that slot machines pay more often after 6.00 PM on Fridays because at this time, the casino starts to fill up, and slot machines start to pay a little more often to encourage players to spend money. The number of players is very few between 10 AM and 6 PM, so the games pay less.

The general belief among gamblers is that 6 PM - 10 PM on Fridays is the ideal time to gamble. People like to gamble before the weekend, and this time frame is ideal to encourage them. After 10 PM, people start to leave the casino gradually, so the games also start to pay less. Although this is the general belief, there are many other ideas too, such as:

Some gamblers think that you can play every day of the week, but it is better to play between 3 PM and 7 PM.

According to some players, the weekend is when casinos are most crowded, and games pay more on Saturday and Sunday.

Some are of the opinion that games pay more until the evening hours on Mondays, as the first day of the week, the casino is almost empty, and games start paying more to encourage a small number of players.

We could go on, but you get the point. Everyone has a different opinion on what would be the best day and time to play in a casino. But the purpose behind these ideas is always the same: gamblers think that casinos set their games to pay more on certain days and times. So, which of these assumptions is correct?

None of them. The whole idea is absurd, and we explain the reason below.

Gambler’s Fallacy: Don’t Believe Everything You Hear

Gambler’s fallacy is the general name for beliefs about gambling that have no scientific basis. It is very common and is not just about lucky numbers. For example, if the result has been red for the last 20 rounds while playing roulette, the probability of black on round 21 has increased, right? Most gamblers will answer yes to this question. However, the probabilities of red and black outcomes in each spin are the same, and the occurrence of a certain outcome for a certain period of time does not make a difference for the other outcome. So in the 21st round, the probabilities of the red and black are exactly and still the same: the result can still be red.

Gamblers believe that casinos cheat to make money. In fact, it is possible for players to make money, but casinos prevent this with various tricks. That is why it is possible to “beat the casino” by using certain “systems”. For example, lucky days are one of them. If you go to the casino on a particular day and time, you win more because casinos change their systems with the press of a button.

This is all nonsense that has no basis.

The frequency and amount of payment for slot machines are determined by the microchips in them. So if a casino really wants to make a change in these values, it must physically interfere with the machines and replace the microchips of all of them. It is obvious that this is not possible. So the idea that games pay more on certain days and hours is just baseless nonsense. What's more, casinos don't need to do this. All casino games are designed in such a way that the player always loses in the long run, and this is not confidential information. Gamblers who are familiar with the terms RTP and house edge also know what it means.

RTP is short for return to the player. It shows how much of the money the game can give back. For example, the highest RTP rate is in classic blackjack. This game has an RTP rate of just over 99%. In other words, you can win back 99 EUR of every 100 EUR you deposit. In the long run, the casino will always make a profit of 1 EUR, and you will never be able to earn more than your deposit, as there is no game with an RTP of more than 100%.

We know what you are thinking: But if I get lucky, I can earn much more than I bet on a single game! This is true, however:

Only one out of thousands of players can do this;

The player who does this will eventually return to play with a desire to win more. And since he won't always be lucky, he will lose again in the long run.

A gambler who earns a million dollars does not end his career: He continues to play to win two million dollars. Casinos earn money from gamblers’ greed. Therefore, they do not need to cheat or change the settings of the games. This is not possible anyway, but they don’t need to. The greed of gamblers is the only thing they need, and the rules of the games favor them right from the start.

Certain Days and Hours Can Be Really Advantageous for Gambling

There are two situations where certain days and times are better suited for gambling:

If you want the casino to be idle and peaceful, play between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. This is the time when casinos are emptiest, and you can easily find seats at all games and tables. Some people don't like to play in a crowd. Casinos are very crowded after 5 pm on weekdays and on weekends, so if you want to play in a quiet and calm environment, choose morning hours. This is especially true for slot players: During the rush hours, it is almost impossible to find an empty slot machine in casinos.

Professional gamblers using tactics that casinos do not welcome should play after 5 PM on weekdays and on weekends in order not to attract attention. Counting cards while playing blackjack, for example, is not illegal, but no casino would want this to happen. Therefore, they stop serving players they suspect of card counting and take them out of the casino. As can be guessed, if there are few players in the casino, a gambler who counts cards will get a lot of attention because he will win more than average. But if the casino is crowded, it doesn't get that much attention and can play for a longer period of time. Therefore, if you are going to use a system or tactic, you should choose the time frame when the casinos are most crowded.

The days and hours can affect your casino experience only in these two ways. All other beliefs are nonsense. Of course, you can get a pure gambling experience without dealing with such issues by playing at online casinos. Online casinos operate 24/7 and have no lucky days or hours. If you're lucky enough, you can win every hour of every day.

If you are interested in slots, we recommend starting with Buffalo slot machines. It is a great proof of the fact that you can find most land-based casino games in online casinos too. Moreover, you can get various benefits with bonuses that you cannot find in land-based casinos and get a free bankroll, for example. Let's share a trick. Online casino games have much higher RTP rates, so you lose less in the long run. For example, according to Nevada Gaming Commission rules, slot machines can have an RTP value of 85%. In online casinos, the slot RTP rates start from 95%. Therefore, we recommend you to choose online casinos for a more enjoyable and practical gambling experience.