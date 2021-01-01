How to Choose Local Appliance Repair in Canada: 6 Top Tips

Appliance repair is a competitive industry, but finding a qualified professional is not easy. With so many choices available, separating the good from the bad is a challenge. Discover six vetting tips that will help you identify reliable repair services in your area.

Consumers in Canada often take their home appliances for granted until one of them malfunctions or stops working. This is when a local company offering appliance repair near me comes to the rescue. If your equipment gets temperamental, a reputable firm will help you save money. You can find local pros through HomeStars and other websites. Here are the key things to know.

1. Choose a Well-established Business

Home appliances are complex, so you need to find a team of qualified and experienced professionals. Check the provider's background to make sure it is not a fly-by-night firm. Its experts must have the skills and knowledge required to get the job done. For example, top providers employ factory-certified technicians with over a decade of experience.

2. Search by Appliance

A technician needs an in-depth understanding of your particular piece of equipment to service it properly. Most companies list the appliance types and brands they deal with on their sites. In case of doubts, call the provider to inquire about the services. For example, if you are looking for repair or installation of gas appliances, you need a TSSA Gas Contractor with full certification.

3. Confirm License and Insurance

Sadly, some repair service companies cut corners or even operate illegally. To steer clear of fraudsters and unqualified workers, ask for proof of insurance and business license. Any trustworthy company will provide these details without delay. Certification from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board is also important, as it provides financial protection if the repairs go wrong or the serviceman gets hurt.

4. Research Their Reputation

Researching a company's reputation is easy thanks to websites like HomeStars, which is the Canadian partner of Angie's List (now Angie). Read online reviews on Google and check websites like Yelp, too. In the digital age, both positive and negative information becomes public incredibly quickly.

5. Choose Local over Brand

Many consumers prefer local appliance repair to large national chains. Retail or manufacturer services are less popular and accessible than independent providers, according to Consumer Reports. Find a trusted local company instead of calling up a brand name.

6. Ask About a Warranty

Trustworthy companies always provide a warranty for their service. This way, if your appliance starts malfunctioning again after a few days or weeks, you do not have to pay for the same service. If the provider cannot provide a warranty on their labour, this means that they do not stand behind their work. By choosing a firm with a full warranty covering both service and parts, you will give yourself peace of mind.