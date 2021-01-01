How to become a top-notch bitcoin trader? A complete guide!

Bitcoin trading is a difficult task as you need to have a massive amount of knowledge and experience to achieve success in it. Every bitcoin user wants to earn big with bitcoin trading on https://elite-edge.app/, but it is not everyone's cup of tea. So, before you start bitcoin trading, you must be aware of all the crucial tips that you need to keep in mind. Some excellent bitcoin trading tips that may get you successful are as follows.

Low price is not always profitable

If you are a beginner, it is obvious that you will be attracted to the cryptocurrency that has a low price as it will make you spend less money. But it is a common trading mistake as it is not guaranteed that only because the price is low will you be able to earn good profits. You are completely mistaken if you are thinking that buying a low-price cryptocurrency will bring more profits. The profitability of a cryptocurrency does not depend on its price; instead, it depends on its market cap. The bigger the market cap will be, the higher profits you will earn from it.

So, you must focus on the market cap while trading bitcoins. Bitcoin is the most profitable investment mainly because it has a massive market cap. There is an enormous demand for bitcoins, so if you invest in them at a specific price, you will be able to sell them quickly at a higher price and book a handsome amount of profit.

Know about FOMO

You need to be prepared for several things before starting with bitcoin trading, and one of them is FOMO. It stands for Fear of Missing Out and is a common problem faced by most novice and experienced bitcoin traders. Everyone starts a bitcoin trade with an aim to book some profits, but bitcoin is an unreliable cryptocurrency, and you never know when its price may fluctuate. So, when the price suddenly fluctuates, most traders lose their calm and either purchase or sell off the investment in panic, and the primary reason behind it is the fear of missing out.

So, before you start trading bitcoins, you must be prepared to handle FOMO. You need to be confident in your decisions and keep your mind calm, no matter how the price is fluctuating. You must focus on statistics and analysis to help you make the most profitable decisions without facing any fear or confusion. If you allow your emotions to affect your choices, you will end up facing losses most of the time.

Don’t follow others

There are numerous bitcoin traders worldwide, and each one of them has a different style, strategy, knowledge, and skills. So, it is not necessary that the system that worked for a particular person will work in the same way for you. So, while trading bitcoins, you should never rely on other people's advice and decisions. It is always good to listen to them and, but the final decision must be yours after doing proper research and analysis. You must be able to make your own decision as only then will you be able to survive in the bitcoin world for the long term. If you take trading decisions on your own instead of relying on others, you will surely earn handsome profits most of the time.

Buy and hold bitcoins

There are numerous strategies that you can use while trading bitcoins and each one of them involves a varying number of risks and profits opportunities. If you want to get exposed to minimum risks and want to earn maximum profits, the most suitable strategy is buying and holding bitcoins. It allows you to have your investment for a specific time and sell it off at a higher price. It is a passive bitcoin trading strategy but is one of the safest and most profitable ones. You can simply purchase bitcoins at a special price, but instead of selling them quickly, you need to hold them for a few weeks, months, or even years. But you must do proper research before holding bitcoins as their price can fluctuate at any time.