How To Avoid The Most Common Motorcycle Accidents

Motorcycles are exciting, thrilling, and many people enjoy the freedom that comes with them. However, they are much more exposed than most cars and the drivers inside them. Motorcyclists face a number of dangers every day, from distracted drivers to poor weather conditions.

They are more likely to be involved in accidents on the road than any other type of vehicle. Statistically, 70% of road accidents with motorcycles occur at intersections and are usually caused by motor vehicle and truck drivers.

These are some of the ways that you can avoid the most common motorcycle accidents, and what type of protective measures would help keep you safe on the road. More information can be found at https://www.jurewitz.com/motorcycle-accidents/.

Don’t Ride Too Close To Trucks

Firstly, there are so many accidents that happen as a result of motorcyclists riding too close to trucks and other vehicles on the road. It may seem like an obvious thing to avoid, but many accidents and even fatalities emerge because of this.

Truck drivers cannot see motorcyclists if they are very close to them, or if they are riding in their blind spot. Because of this, they may not be aware that you are there when they are turning or slowing down.

It is generally recommended that you keep a set distance between yourself and large trucks when you are riding on your motorcycle. This can help you avoid unnecessary accidents and allow you to stay alert at all times of possible risks to your safety.

Be Careful At Night

Another important thing to remember is that you may be less visible to motor drivers at night and during darker mornings. Make sure your motorcycle is fitted with a bright flashlight or any other type of weatherproof light on the front and back.

It is also worth wearing the right clothing with reflective strips. This helps car and truck drivers see you when they have their headlights on, and allow enough room for you. As a general rule, it is worth staying more alert when you are riding your motorcycle at night.

Many people also avoid riding at night because it is easier for trucks and large vehicles to crash into them.

Be Visible

It is also worth making sure you are as visible on the road as you can be. This means using your lights when you need to, and taking up the right amount of space on the road. Because many vehicle drivers tend to think that they are the priority, it is motorcycles that are the most exposed to collisions.

Make yourself as visible as possible in order to avoid these accidents from happening.

Protect Yourself

Another way that you can avoid motorcycle accidents is to keep yourself protected. There are two main ways to do this, which have been addressed below.

Insurance

Make sure you shop around and do your research when you are looking to insure your motorcycle. This can allow you to be covered from all types of accidents and possible incidents. Compare different providers and their lists of policies so that you know exactly what type of service you are paying for.

Clothing

You should also check that you have the appropriate clothing when you are preparing to ride your motorcycle on the road. This can protect you from becoming more injured during an incident by protecting your skin, joints, and vital organs.

It is generally recommended that you choose extremely durable fabric or leather jacket and pants. You should also find a brand that has been made specifically for motorcyclists, as they will be more heavy-duty and suitable for the road.

A high quality helmet is also one of the most important things to wear when you are riding your motorcycle. Protect your head as much as you can with a high quality helmet that is tough and well-fitted. This can allow you to spend more time on the road enjoying the open air knowing that you are fully protected.

Summary

The majority of motorcycle accidents are caused by vehicle and truck drivers, so it is worth staying as alert as possible so that you can avoid potential risks. Try to protect yourself completely by choosing appropriate clothing and accessories that can make you more visible during less visible weather patterns.

For the most part, motorcycles are exciting ways to get around, and allow a renewed sense of freedom to many. It can encourage you to explore and go on adventures, so it is definitely worth taking the appropriate precautions.