How Important Is It to Run Your Thesis Through a Plagiarism Checker?

Plagiarism checker may not be the most popular software among students for various reasons. Most of the students are reluctant to use the tool as they believe their work is original and think that they have nothing to prove.

While on the other hand, some students steal content from other sources and present it as their work.

What Is a Plagiarism Checker?

A plagiarism detector is a tool that identifies and flags similar text in your work. The tool also provides a reference to the source from where the text has been taken. The software is not meant to test whether or not you are honest, but rather the tool focuses on identifying plagiarized sentences or phrases.

We are all humans and tend to make mistakes, especially in an education setting. You never know when things may take a turn for the worst, and this is the reason behind the development of this duplication finder utility.

Benefits of Using A Plagiarism Checker

The internet has offered us the opportunity to access a wide range of information and knowledge anytime and anywhere without having to leave our home. It has certainly led to a boom in the educational world, but on the other hand, it has allowed students to plagiarize content that they stumble upon online.

Plagiarism in thesis and academic assignments could land students with serious problems. They may either end up scoring bad grades or, in worst cases, get suspended from their Institutes. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the importance of a plagiarism checker and how it impacts the students’ grades and learning level. Let’s have a look at some of the most prominent benefits plagiarism checker tools have to offer.

Allows you to search in various databases: A plagiarism checker helps you access a variety of databases, which means a student can cross-check thesis and other academic assignments with a high volume of documents. These programs carry out a thorough search against a multitude of databases, ensuring that all plagiarism incidents get detected and appropriate action is taken. Acts as a valuable educational aid: When you discover that your work has been plagiarized, you can use this opportunity to understand how to cite references. It also encourages students to improve their writing and research skills, which ultimately enhances their learning experience.

Universities and schools allow a certain level of references and citations in assignments. Beyond the given percentage, your work will be marked as plagiarized. These tools help you stay in the given benchmark as it shows the percentage of plagiarism. The tools further confirm whether or not you have cited the right source. This is because students usually cite most of the time incorrectly.

Makes students understand the consequences of plagiarism: Students who are aware of plagiarism’s consequences will have a better and brighter academic career in the future. These tools help students develop moral and ethical boundaries for the work and assignments they produce.

Moreover, with a plagiarism checker, a student acquires and retains the information he/she has learned during the research process, which would not have been possible if they were just copying and pasting.

Deter students from plagiarizing: A student will never attempt to copy someone else’s work in the first place when they are aware of getting caught by teachers for plagiarism. When they know that their teachers and instructors will check plagiarism in their assignments, they would potentially stop plagiarism before it even begins. Uphold your professional credibility: When you find someone being dishonest to you, will you never be able to trust them again? Obviously not! The same thing is applied in the academic world. If you are ever caught cheating in your assignments, your teachers will not trust you ever in the future. With a plagiarism checker, you can build your credibility and impress your teachers and instructors.

Best Plagiarism Checker for Students

You will find a variety of plagiarism checker tools in the market, but their features and functions differ from one another. An online marketer will find a plagiarism detector tool useful that has the option to scan the website directly. While on the other hand, a student would particularly look for software that saves their previous search in the internal database.

- SearchEngineReports

Do you want a plagiarism tool to show sentence-wise results? Well, this is possible using Searchenginereports.net to check plagiarism and gives detailed pdf reports of each sentence of your submitted documents. This plagiarism checker highlights each duplicate sentence and also provides you with the original source. This AI-controlled checker is a must-have for students as it is giving them the facility to conduct plagiarism checks on countless documents without charging a penny.

- Grammarly

Grammarly is a plagiarism checker for everyone. If you are a blogger or a student, this tool will never disappoint you. Although it is a paid tool, the price is worth paying. It not only detects plagiarism but also improves the language.

- Turnitin

The majority of students and teachers rely on Turnitin for checking plagiarism. The tool is authorized to use for any grade or class. It’s considered the best tool to identify plagiarism from academic work.