How hard is CCIE lab?

Details

If you pass the CCIE Lab test, you'll be able to show off your skills and knowledge to colleagues, superiors, and others in your field, and you'll be recognised for your accomplishments. However, this exam is believed to be as complicated as it is convenient, and many individuals are unsure whether or not they should take it.

Here's additional information on how difficult this test is to pass and if it's worth your time and money.

Is the exam challenging?

The question of how difficult the CCIE Lab test is complicated, and there is no obvious answer. The explanation for this is that if you get prepared, it will not be tough for you; but, if you do not devote enough time to studying at SPOTO CCIE and investing in your knowledge, it will be difficult for you. However, you will need to prepare for it for nine months to a year and a half. It is one of the most complicated examinations you will ever take. Since this certification demands a deeper understanding of the subject than a simple memory, it gets regarded as challenging to pass.

Will you pass it on your first attempt?

The most important thing to remember is that everything is up to you. Never compare yourself to other applicants, nor should you consider the odds. Yes, you may pass the CCIE Lab test on your first attempt if you are ready and prepared to put in the effort to study for it and do everything you can to prepare.

In terms of actual figures, it is estimated that more than 80% of individuals fail this test on their first attempt, but even if this is the case for you, you should know that you may retake it. If you concentrate on yourself, your knowledge, abilities and invest in enhancing your chances of success, you will be among the 20% of people who pass the exam on their first attempt.

What should I do in preparation?

When it comes to studying, you should be aware that various approaches can help you pass the CCIE Lab exam on your first attempt. Double-check that you are using the most recent workbooks, as they are changed annually. The next step is to make a plan, split your time, and create a timetable for what you will accomplish and when you will do it. It's worth noting that exam preparation might take up to 15 months, so you'll have plenty of time to prepare ahead and choose the best course.

According to SPOTO CCIE, you should also concentrate on CCIE Lab exam preparation and take practice tests to get ready for the real thing.

Is it worth your time and money?

Now that you understand the essentials of the study process and ensure that you pass the exam on your first attempt, the Cisco document may help you a lot, and you should know that it gets acknowledged. As a result, if you'd like to move to a different country, change jobs or pursue new opportunities, you'll be able to do so with confidence.

Even if the initial investment is a little more, and you may have to pay for training classes, you will be eligible for promotions, salary raises, and the opportunity to seek better-paying employment.